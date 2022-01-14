ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive: Ne-Yo Details How This Year’s Honorees Musically ‘Molded’ His Personal Soundtrack—‘Timbaland Changed The Sound Of Hip-Hop’

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

The 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS air Monday and this year’s host couldn’t be more excited.

As previously reported Ne-Yo will take the reigns of this year’s URBAN ONE HONORS premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV that carry a theme of “The Soundtrack of Black America.”

Previously announced presenters for the 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS include Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Tank, and H.E.R.

Ahead of Monday’s show, BOSSIP had a chance to chat with Ne-Yo about the ceremony and he gushed over this year’s honorees that include; honor Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis , Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact; and Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon.

During the 2022 URBAN One Honors press conference, Ne-Yo revealed that all of these powerhouses have impacted him in their own unique way and shaped him into the artist he currently is today.

According to the “Champagne Life” singer, this year’s Lifetime Achievement honorees and Living Legends molded the music that influenced his career…

“Let’s start with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis,” said Ne-Yo to BOSSIP. “They’re responsible for a lot of the music that molded me into who I am from Michael Jackson to Prince and on down. That whole era is my bread and butter, Gamble and Huff—same situation. A lot of the music that molded my sound and my appreciation for music came from.”

and he has immense respect for Jennifer Hudson and Timbaland, two artists he’s personally worked with.

“Jennifer Hudson, I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working with, writing for, and singing with, she’s easily one of the most amazing voices of our generation, don’t @ me, I don’t care!” said Ne-Yo to BOSSIP. “I’ve also had the pleasure of working with Timbaland, Timbaland changed the sound of Hip-Hop and R&B for pretty much everybody. For me to be part of music myself, how could I not give that man his flowers?”

Indeed!

To see Timbaland and the rest of the honorees get their flowers, watch the 2022 Urban One Honors Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV.

The 2022 URBAN ONE HONORS air Monday and this year's host couldn't be more excited. As previously reported Ne-Yo will take the reigns of this year's URBAN ONE HONORS premiering Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV that carry a theme of "The Soundtrack of Black America."
