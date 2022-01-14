ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers RB Najee Harris staying tight-lipped on injured elbow

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
Friday was the first day of practice for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris this week. The rookie running back has been resting and rehabbing an elbow injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This week it is the playoffs and Pittsburgh could really use Harris to power the run game. But when asked about the nature of his injury or his availability for this week, Harris wasn’t talking.

Harris did say he got a shot in the injured elbow to help expedite his recovery but wouldn’t offer any details on how he injured it or any hint as to his status for this week’s game.

If Harris cannot go it would be some combination of Benny Snell Jr. and Kallen Ballage at running back. This is less than ideal for a team that has no chance of winning if they cannot run the football. Maybe this is all just gamesmanship but you have to think if there is any chance Harris can get out there, even in a limited role, he will.

