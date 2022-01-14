ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updates to the Checks Data Retention Policy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on February 14th, 2022 GitHub will begin archiving detailed checks data older than 400 days....

Secret scanning enterprise-level REST API

GitHub Advanced Security customers can now retrieve private repository secret scanning results at the enterprise level via the GitHub REST API. This new endpoint supplements the existing repository-level and organization-level endpoints.
GitHub Actions: Prevent GitHub Actions from approving pull requests

We have introduced a new policy setting that controls whether GitHub Actions can approve pull requests. This protects against a user using Actions to satisfy the "Required approvals" branch protection requirement and merging a change that was not reviewed by another user. To prevent breaking existing workflows Allow GitHub Actions...
View code scanning alerts across an organization

GitHub Advanced Security customers can now view all their code scanning alerts in the organization security tab. This view is available to organization owners and members of teams with the security manager role.
#Data Retention#The Checks#Github#Rollup
Audit log streaming is generally available

GitHub audit log streaming is now out of beta and generally available. Your experience using audit log streaming will not change, but we expanded the number of options you have for where you can stream your audit and Git events:. Amazon S3. Azure Blob Storage. Azure Event Hubs. Google Cloud...
Open source creates value, but how do you measure it?

Open source software has transformed our lives. Using someone else’s running code allows developers to focus efforts on unsolved problems without reinventing the wheel—accelerating innovation at scale. To developers, this is obvious. But too often, it is not as clear to policymakers. This matters, because while governments often provide public goods, digital infrastructure can be overlooked. And it’s not just missed opportunities to do more: policies may inadvertently endanger open source collaboration. One of our primary goals on the GitHub Policy Team is to help policymakers understand the value of open.
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
Social Security Payment For 2022 Schedule: Dates To Watch Out For

Are you waiting to get your social security benefit this year? Most American citizens are waiting for their social security benefits for 2022. The payment schedule has to be declared. Go Banking Reports reports that the benefits are supposed to be bigger than the previous year, with a rise of 5.9%. The bigger paycheck is justified by the highest cost of living adjustment increase that has ever occurred for four decades now.
Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after huge scientific breakthrough

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after a number of major breakthroughs, the scientists behind them have announced.The new research shows that it is possible to make robust and reliable silicon-based quantum computers, that would be compatible with the existing manufacturing technology we have.Three separate papers in Nature together show that such silicon-based quantum processors are dependable and efficient enough that they could be made and used in the real world.Each of the three papers show quantum computers that are more than 99.9 per cent error free, far above the 99 per cent threshold considered as the...
How open source is supporting NASA’s new eyes in space

“Any rich nation can build a space telescope, but only a great nation gives its information away to the world to be used for the common heritage and betterment of mankind.” – Barbara Mikulski, former Maryland State Senator. Open source is the backbone of some of the greatest...
