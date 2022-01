The line on Princess Diana is that life in the public eye made it impossible for her to live a real life. But the conceit of this fact-based fantasia is that it was the royal family that messed her up. Following the same style he used in his Oscar-nominated “Jackie,” Pablo Larrain’s focus is narrow, deep and star-powered. By now, it’s clear that Kristen Stewart can do just about anything, acting-wise, and her performance in “Spencer” – set during a Christmas week when her character is at the end of her royal rope – shifts seamlessly between total Diana immersion and potent glimpses of kinship between her and the actor playing her. On Demand.

