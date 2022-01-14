Is It OK to Ask a Therapist Personal Questions?

How does the Best of the Susquehanna Valley survey work?. Throughout the year, our team tries to keep up with what’s new, in style, delicious, making waves, and making a big impression in the Susquehanna Valley. We take all of your calls, letters, emails and DM’s with suggestions and input and craft a comprehensive (to the best of our ability—nobody is perfect!) list of businesses in their respective category for our readers (you!) to vote on. You’ll see top contenders for each category, plus have the option to write in anyone we left off the list. (We promise we do our best to be thorough but there are so many amazing businesses popping up left and right!) Voting is open from January 14th to February 14th. We’ll compile your votes and publish the winners in the June, July, and August editions of Susquehanna Style!

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO