Cowboys rule out linebacker Keanu Neal

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArIsj_0dmAlrYI00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys' biggest question mark heading into this weekend's Wild Card matchup vs. the 49ers was the health of linebacker Keanu Neal.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Neal was ruled out on Friday with chest and bicep injuries suffered in the team's 51-26 win at the Eagle last week. Neal was limited in Wednesday's practice but wasn't able to participate in Thursday or Friday's practices.

Neal started in five of the 14 games he appeared in this season. He had 70 combined tackles and one sack.

The good news for the Cowboys is the fact that every other player was able to get through practice this week and is ready to go for Sunday.

