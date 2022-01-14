Labor Saving Devices

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
Deadline

‘9-1-1’: Fox Considers Expanding Procedural Universe

9-1-1 has been an incredibly successful franchise for Fox, with the original series in its fifth season and Lone Star spinoff in its third season. Could we see more incarnations on the network any time soon? Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at the network, told Deadline, “If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready.” Such a move would put it in line with...
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for Macro Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his Macro team are back with another installment of the Macro Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual. Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. Macro Lodge’s programming partners...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Variety

Joss Whedon Breaks Silence on Misconduct Allegations, Calls Ray Fisher ‘A Bad Actor in Both Senses’

Filmmaker Joss Whedon has broken his silence on the multiple allegations of misconduct against him from productions he oversaw, including the 2017 film “Justice League” and his influential TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” In a lengthy interview with New York magazine that published on Monday, Whedon denied Gal Gadot’s allegation that he “threatened” her career while working on “Justice League,” which Whedon took over after original director Zack Snyder withdrew from the film following a family tragedy. “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon told New York. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery...
27 First News

Best neck traction device

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Neck pain will make even your daily activities uncomfortable, and there are multiple causes of neck pain, including neck injuries, herniated discs and arthritis. The right neck treatment depends on the cause of the neck pain, but your doctor might suggest using a neck traction device in many cases.
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
Popculture

Pat Sajak and Vanna White React to 'Wheel of Fortune' Legend's Death

Pat Sajak and Vanna White are paying tribute to a Wheel of Fortune legend. After it was announced earlier in January that long-time Wheel of Fortune director Dick Carson passed away in December at the age of 92, Sajak and White lent their voices to outpouring of tributes that poured in celebrating Carson's life and legacy.
TVLine

Bull to End After 6 Seasons

CBS is parting ways with Bull in the wake of Michael Weatherly‘s decision to quit the series. The final episode is slated to air in May. “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” Weatherly announced on Twitter late Tuesday. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish. Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!” Season to date, Bull is...
Deadline

‘Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown’ TV Series Adaptation In Works At Apple With Gina Rodriguez To Star & EP

Apple has put in development a television series adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, with former Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez set to star and executive produce, sources have confirmed to Deadline. The project hails from Almodovar’s El Deseo banner, Rodiguez’s I Can and I Will Productions, 3Pas Studios and Lionsgate TV. Noelle Valdivia (Masters Of Sex) will pen the series adaptation. Rodriguez will play Pepa in the potential series, the role played by Carmen Maura in the film, which would feature a mix of English and Spanish, sources tell Deadline. Almodovar will...
TV SERIES

