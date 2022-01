Play the Zenny market like a pro. Zenny gets burned fast in Monster Hunter Rise. If you want to get the best upgrades, you’re going to need a fat stack of cash to afford it all — and the costs get exponentially higher if you’re hungry for entire sets of gear. Zenny becomes a valuable, limited resource by the endgame. There is a way to earn millions in a single session, but it will require practice. Ore farming is by far the best way to get rich quick right now, but there are a few other ways you can stock up that aren’t quite so tedious. At least, they’re a different kind of tedious.

