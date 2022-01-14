Monster Beverage Enters Alcohol Category With $330M Play For Canarchy

In a significant shakeup to the U.S. craft beer scene, this morning gives us the massive but perhaps not surprising news that the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective will be entirely acquired by energy drink manufacturer Monster Beverage Corp for a deal worth approximately $330 million. This deal includes everything in the CANarchy portfolio, including crown jewels Cigar City Brewing and Oskar Blues, along with Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Perrin Brewing, Squatters Brewery and Wasatch Brewery. The assortment of nationally distributed breweries will give Monster Beverage its first big foothold in the alcoholic beverage industry, following recent investment by companies such as Coca-Cola, which is working with Constellation Brands to launch a canned cocktail version of FRESCA.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO