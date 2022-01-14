ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Monster Beverage Enters Alcohol Category With $330M Play For Canarchy

shankennewsdaily.com
 6 days ago

Energy drink giant Monster Beverage Corp has purchased the Canarchy Collective of brewers for $330 million. The buy marks Monster’s entry into the beverage alcohol sector, bringing the Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Popculture

Coca-Cola Introduces New Flavor

The Coca-Cola beverage collection is expanding! The iconic cola company is offering up an all-new caffeinated beverage, on Wednesday announcing the addition of Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha to its ever-expanding flavor profile. The new beverage features Coca-Cola infused with a rich mocha flavor, which, according to Nielsen and as reported by Chew Boom, "is the number one flavor in ready-to-drink coffee."
DRINKS
Food Navigator

Dry January movement grows presenting opportunity for non-alcoholic beverage brands

Many consumers are reporting to take part in Dry January by either abstaining completely or significantly cutting down ('Damp January') on their alcohol consumption for the month, presenting year-long opportunities for the non-alcoholic beverage brands, says Morning Consult. Dry January participation grew to 19% this year with nearly one in...
DRINKS
fox13news.com

Cigar City Brewing parent company purchased by Monster Beverage

TAMPA, Fla. - One of Tampa’s favorite breweries is being sold in a monster deal. Monster Beverage is buying Cigar City Brewing's parent company, CANarchy Craft Brewing Collective, for $330 million. The CEO of Monster, Hilton Schlosberg, released a written statement about the deal. In it, he said, "This...
TAMPA, FL
dmagazine.com

Deep Ellum Brewing Company Acquired by Monster Beverage in $330 Million Deal

California-based Monster Beverage—producer of the Monster Energy drink—has entered the alcohol market with a $330-million acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, parent to Deep Ellum Brewing Co. The deal for Monster, which is part-owned by Coca-Cola, is the largest in the company’s history. Other brews joining Monster...
DALLAS, TX
mediapost.com

With Craft Brewery Deal, Monster Beverage Muddles Drink Categories Further

Soft, hard or energetic, it's still the beverage industry. But these days it's getting harder to pigeonhole the players, who keep crossing lanes. Monster Beverage, the energy drink giant that’s 20%-owned by Coca-Cola, said Thursday it will enter the alcoholic beverage business via a $330 million cash deal for CANarchy Craft Brewery. The latter’s many brands include Cigar City’s Jai Alai IPA and Oskar Blues’ Wild Basin Hard Seltzer.
DRINKS
morningbrew.com

Non-alcoholic beverages seek a new frontier this year: retail doors

This month, many welcomed the new year by joining the annual Dry January craze, pushing alcoholic libations to the back of the cabinet for a month of post-holiday sober solace. It’s essentially the Super Bowl for non-alcoholic (NA) beverages, a new category that’s emerged amid the rising “sober curious” movement,...
DRINKS
investing.com

Monster to Acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery For $330 Million

Investing.com — Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, a craft beer and hard seltzer company, for $330 million in cash. Shares of Monster rose 0.6%. While the transaction will include CANarchy's brands such as Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and...
BUSINESS
Economy
Wenatchee World

Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

CORONA, Calif. — Energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp is entering the alcoholic drinks market through a $330 million deal for craft beer and hard seltzer producer CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC. The all-cash deal, announced on Thursday, extends the trend of soft-drink companies branching out to the alcohol...
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

CANarchy Breweries (Cigar City, Oskar Blues) to be Acquired by Monster Beverage

In a significant shakeup to the U.S. craft beer scene, this morning gives us the massive but perhaps not surprising news that the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective will be entirely acquired by energy drink manufacturer Monster Beverage Corp for a deal worth approximately $330 million. This deal includes everything in the CANarchy portfolio, including crown jewels Cigar City Brewing and Oskar Blues, along with Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Perrin Brewing, Squatters Brewery and Wasatch Brewery. The assortment of nationally distributed breweries will give Monster Beverage its first big foothold in the alcoholic beverage industry, following recent investment by companies such as Coca-Cola, which is working with Constellation Brands to launch a canned cocktail version of FRESCA.
ECONOMY
Beer Street Journal

Monster acquires CANarchy, which includes Cigar City & Oskar Blues

If you think the beer industry has cycled through every weird style trend or odd business acquisition, think again. Monster Beverage Corp, makers of Monster Energy Drinks has acquired CANarchy, the craft beer collective. CANarchy includes Oskar Blues, Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Deep Ellum, and Squatters and Wasatch Brewing.
BUSINESS
tribeza.com

Embrace Sober January with Austin’s Best Non-Alcoholic Beverages

A round up of tasty drinks worth celebrating — no alcohol required. While January often signals a sober reset for drinkers, more people than ever are embracing the sober lifestyle year-round. The good news is that Austin companies are creating many options for the sober-curious to go completely alcohol-free or simply cut back on their alcohol intake. These tasty beverages make it easy for those who choose not to drink to still partake in the social fun of enjoying a special beverage with friends from time to time, while honoring their no-alcohol lifestyle.
AUSTIN, TX
Westword

Oskar Blues, Canarchy Breweries, Sold to Monster Energy Drinks Maker

There was always going to be an exit strategy. That's how big business works. On January 12, Monster Beverage Corp. announced that it has purchased the Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, which includes Longmont-based Oskar Blues Brewing and five other craft breweries. The publicly traded energy-drink maker will get into the...
LONGMONT, CO
kamcity.com

Constellation Brands To Bring Coca-Cola’s Fresca Brand Into The Alcohol Category

Coca-Cola has signed a brand authorization agreement with alcohol giant Constellation Brands to launch FRESCA Mixed, a line of spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the US later this year. FRESCA is currently a zero-calorie, grapefruit citrus-flavoured soft drink in the Coca-Cola portfolio that is popular as a cocktail mixer. Constellation...
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

Soup-To-Nuts Podcast: AB InBev seizes opportunity in non-alcoholic beverages as sober-curious movement grows

With each New Year comes new resolutions to be healthier and more mindful, which for a growing portion of the population includes cutting back or giving up alcohol – maybe just for one month during so-called Dry January, but increasingly for longer stretches or at different points throughout the year – creating a new marketing opportunity for savvy beverage manufacturers.
DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Top 10 Non-Alcoholic Beverages to Keep in Your Bar Cart

Whether you're committing to Dry January or want to dip your toe into the increasingly trendy world of non-alcoholic beverages, it's time to diversify your bar cart—and the good news is, there are tons of tasty options to explore. Toasting to a new job? Pop a bottle of something sparkling. Hosting an at-home happy hour? Treat your guests to a batch of margaritas... without the next-day hangover. Whatever the occasion, these 10 "spirits" have you covered.
DRINKS
Advertising Age

Alcohol-infused Fresca to hit market soon as beverage lines keep blurring

Another soda brand is jumping into the alcohol market. Fresca Mixed, spirit-based, ready to drink cocktails, will hit stores this year as result of a deal announced today by Coca-Cola Co. and Constellation Brands, whose brands include Corona and Modelo beer and Svedka vodka. The arrangement continues the trend of...
DRINKS
shankennewsdaily.com

Interview, Part 1: Tom Steffanci, President, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits continues to be one of the most dynamic players in the drinks business, recruiting younger consumers into wine with Josh Cellars and stoking growth across a range of wine and spirits labels from both the domestic and import categories. The company’s U.S. volume registered 12.3 million cases in the 12 months through November, led by Josh Cellars at nearly 4.8 million cases and Yellow Tail at approximately 6.3 million cases. SND executive editor Daniel Marsteller recently spoke with Deutsch Family president Tom Steffanci for an update on the business, which has annual revenues of around $1 billion.
LIFESTYLE
perfumerflavorist.com

Report: Low Alcohol Beverages Market Value

A report by Market Research Future* projects the low alcohol beverage market to reach $889.7 million by 2028, expanding at 4.3% CAGR. As for market drivers aiding that growth, Globe Newswire** credits the trend of mindful drinking and the inclination of younger generations to implement healthier drinking habits. Instead, it seems millennial consumers are turning towards hard seltzers with new and exciting flavors, as well as purported health benefits.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL

Community Policy