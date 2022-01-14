ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Drug pricing reforms increase access

 5 days ago

It was extremely disappointing to read former Congressman Erik Paulsen repeat Big Pharma’s talking points against the drug pricing reform compromise, falsely claiming it would limit access to medications. Competition and the ability to negotiate is as American as Apple pie....

Bill Filed Legalizing Medical Access to Psychedelic Drugs

State Representative Michael Davis (R-Kansas City) filed House Bill 2429 Wednesday, which would expand Missouri’s Right to Try statute to include Schedule 1 investigational drugs, with a focus on psychedelic drugs including psilocybin, MDMA, and LSD. In a release Representative Davis said “There is emerging interest and significant clinical...
LETTER: Fiber increase a must for all

Did you know you are less than half human? That is because we each have 38 trillion microorganisms in our guts which outnumber our human cells. These microbes must be fed so we can function at our best, and their favorite food is fiber. Yet, according to the U.S.D.A., 95% of Americans are fiber deficient.
Reducing prescription drug prices

This year, we are finally making progress in our efforts to bring down the cost of prescription drugs for Ohio seniors. We know that too many Ohioans struggle to afford the prescription drugs they need – it’s one of the biggest costs facing so many families, especially seniors on Medicare.
Erik Paulsen
CMS Proposal Limits Access to Alzheimer Drug

The Alzheimer's Association called the CMS draft "a shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease." — Medicare would pay for a limited class of pricey and controversial anti-amyloid drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease, but only for seniors already enrolled in qualified clinical trials, under aproposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum issued Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Commentary: Congress has an opportunity to expand life-saving drug access with biosimilars

Affordable drugs and innovation can go together, and we can have both with biosimilars. Aptly named, "biosimilars" are defined as medications that are "similar" to and perform the same basic function as “biological” medications (called "biologics") — medications that are specifically derived from living organisms. Simply put, if biologics can be compared to brand named drugs, then biosimilars can be compared to generic drugs.
Paulsen: DFL drug proposal cuts patient costs, but also restricts access

It’s commendable that Democrats in Congress are determined to include prescription drug-pricing reforms in their Build Back Better spending bill. Far too many Americans struggle to pay for their medications and high out-of-pocket drug costs are potentially life-threatening, especially for those with chronic diseases. Unfortunately, the latest version of...
Investors threaten drug maker bonuses over vaccine access

A large coalition of investment firms want the bosses of coronavirus vaccine makers to have their bonuses withheld if they fail to improve product distribution. This could guarantee a "more equitable" global circulation of the vaccine, said Rogier Krens chief investment officer of Achmea Investment Management. Drug makers said they...
Insurance Often Covers Ivermectin for COVID, Even Though Drug Doesn't Work

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
Letters: Medicare increase doesn’t make sense

I read that the larger-than-expected increase in Medicare premiums was blamed on the potential liability in paying for Aduhelm, an Alzheimer’s drug. I also saw that Biogen has dropped the annual cost of the drug from $56,000 to $28,000. Yet, the monthly Medicare premium is increasing from $148.50 to $170.10, but coverage of this drug has yet to even be determined.
Letter: Questions about looser rules on recreational drugs

Questions about looser rules for recreational drugs. Much has been stated recently regarding supply chain problems and the shortage of workers, be they related to manufacturing, warehouse, transportation, or other entities. And much of that has been laid at the feet of Covid-related issues. But it’s not that simple.
Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
NICE moves: increased accessibility and flexibility for health tech

NICE also aims to make strides in digital, genomic and antimicrobial technologies. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is committed to greater flexibility in its evaluation process of new and promising health technologies. The institute is also aiming to increase patient accessibility and greater equality of access.
Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
