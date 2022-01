SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Director/writer Joel Coen's adaptation of William Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" might have been my favorite film that I saw in 2021. My mother introduced me to Shakespeare early in my life. I was fond of "Richard II" and was more than happy to tolerate "The Comedy of Errors," "Romeo and Juliet," or "Twelfth Night." But it was Shakespeare's plays with supernatural aspects like the ghost in "Hamlet," the fairies in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," or the magic in "The Tempest." Most of all, I loved the witches in "The Tragedy of Macbeth." Why? That's just the kind of kid I was. The kind of the person I am.

