This Dexter: New Blood review contains spoilers. “Open your eyes and look at what you’ve done!”. When it was announced that Showtime would be reviving Dexter after almost a decade, I was more than dubious. One of the first prestige dramas that I truly loved, I jumped at the chance to review the series when I started writing for Den of Geek in 2012. Unfortunately, the seasons that I covered could be described as disappointing at best. The show was responsible for many sins. Between clearly telegraphed twists, interesting threads stopped dead in their tracks for no apparent reason, and inconsistent characterization, the series’ chief issue was the esteem that the writers had for their lead character long after he deserved any.

