The British pound initially tried to rally on Monday but then started to drift a bit lower. This is not a huge surprise, because we had formed quite a bit of resistance over the last couple of days near the 1.37 handle, and we did end up forming a bit of a shooting star during the trading session on Thursday last week. That being said, this is a market that had recently broken out of the channel, so what I am waiting to see is whether or not there will be buyers underneath.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO