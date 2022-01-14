People Building 'Blockchain City' in Wyoming Scammed by Hackers

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in a blockchain service to steal around $1.4 million from users earlier this week. In an unexpected turn of events, one of the hackers is now negotiating on the blockchain itself, offering to return 80 percent of money to the victims, keeping the rest as “tips.” And the hacked company appears to be offering the second hacker a bounty.
Hackers who are believed to work for the North Korean government have been impersonating venture capitalists and workers at crypto and blockchain-focused companies such as the Digital Currency Group to steal cryptocurrency, according to a new report.
There is some great history here in Wyoming, but it seems it's one of those states people don't know anything about and forget that it even exists. Not sure how that happens. When Wyoming week comes up in history class in school, is everyone out sick?. Wyoming became the 44th...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new scam is hitting Twin Falls, and the city wants you to be aware of it. According to officials, scammers are calling residents to demand immediate payment under the penalty of having their utilities shut off. The city of Twin Falls only handles billing water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling.
A kidnapping scam is targeting people in the 724-area code. The FBI in Pittsburgh said more than 450 calls were made last week by someone living in Mexico, claiming loved ones traveling in that area are in danger or have been kidnapped. Authorities said the callers are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area, making contact with their family or friends, and asking they send money.
We all know that one person that isn't always safe to be around because they're always tripping and falling, getting hurt in some way, or they break things often. They're just clumsy. Growing up, my best friend always seemed to be getting hurt. In football he was always with the...
Some Americans have had a nice start to 2022 by receiving a $1,400 check of stimulus payment, but there are strict criteria that must be met to receive it. We cover all that people need to know in this article. Parents of newborns, foster children, or adopted children will receive...
The U.S. has reported more than 54.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 4. There have been more than 819,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
Moab officers made several 'unintentional mistakes' when responding to a 911 call about domestic violence involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, a review by an independent law enforcement agency found.
Millions of Americans will begin to get SNAP benefits soon. People will get their benefits at different times in the month, depending on what state they live in. States That Send Out SNAP Benefits Starting On The 1st. People in Alaska and Vermont will get their benefits on the 1st...
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations crews operating P-3 aircraft from Texas and Florida participated in multi-agency counter narcotics operations that led to the seizure of 4.7 tons (9,475 pounds) of cocaine worth $179.2 million in a two-month timeframe, according to CBP.
If you legally change your name because you got married, divorced, through court order or any other reason, you will need to notify Social Security so you can receive a corrected card. Learn: How To...
(TNS) — The city of Tenino fell victim to a fraudulent scheme that cost it $280,309 in public funds, according to the Washington State Auditor’s Office. Former Clerk Treasurer John Millard initiated 20 automated clearing house payments from the city’s bank account to multiple out-of-state bank accounts from March 19 to May 4, 2020, per a report. A series of phishing emails prompted the payments, many of which he did not get city council approval for.
ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska spoke to three different people, all part of various organizations, all fighting for the same thing, to ensure our civil rights are protected for generations to come.
