ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

People Building 'Blockchain City' in Wyoming Scammed by Hackers

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

What if the Dunning-Kruger effect has lead me to believe I'm smarter...

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

A Hacker Is Negotiating With Victims on the Blockchain After $1.4M Heist

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in a blockchain service to steal around $1.4 million from users earlier this week. In an unexpected turn of events, one of the hackers is now negotiating on the blockchain itself, offering to return 80 percent of money to the victims, keeping the rest as “tips.” And the hacked company appears to be offering the second hacker a bounty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

North Korean Hackers Impersonate Major Crypto Investment Firm to Scam Startups

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers who are believed to work for the North Korean government have been impersonating venture capitalists and workers at crypto and blockchain-focused companies such as the Digital Currency Group to steal cryptocurrency, according to a new report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmvt

City of Twin Falls warns of scams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new scam is hitting Twin Falls, and the city wants you to be aware of it. According to officials, scammers are calling residents to demand immediate payment under the penalty of having their utilities shut off. The city of Twin Falls only handles billing water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
u.today

Blockchain Security Firm Discovers 50 Potential Scam Tokens That Might Be Rugged Any Second

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
POTUS
Observer-Reporter

Kidnapping scam targeting people in the 724-area code

A kidnapping scam is targeting people in the 724-area code. The FBI in Pittsburgh said more than 450 calls were made last week by someone living in Mexico, claiming loved ones traveling in that area are in danger or have been kidnapped. Authorities said the callers are scanning social media accounts for people traveling in the Southwest border area, making contact with their family or friends, and asking they send money.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fraud
The Independent

‘The FBI got it wrong’: Jewish leaders criticise law enforcement statement on synagogue siege

Jewish leaders have condemned the FBI for claiming the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were not “specifically focused” on their community. Suspect Malik Faisal Akram was killed during a rescue operation to save a rabbi and three worshippers who were held at gunpoint at the Congregation Beth Israel for nearly 12 hours on Saturday.Akram, a British national, reportedly demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in the US in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for trying to kill an American army captain in Afghanistan.At a news conference after the hostages were released, FBI Special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
Government Technology

Washington City Loses $280,309 to Successful Phishing Scam

(TNS) — The city of Tenino fell victim to a fraudulent scheme that cost it $280,309 in public funds, according to the Washington State Auditor’s Office. Former Clerk Treasurer John Millard initiated 20 automated clearing house payments from the city’s bank account to multiple out-of-state bank accounts from March 19 to May 4, 2020, per a report. A series of phishing emails prompted the payments, many of which he did not get city council approval for.
TENINO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy