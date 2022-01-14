ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row. The S&P 500...

www.greenwichtime.com

MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.99% higher to $515.86 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Netflix Inc. closed $185.13 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.45% higher to $319.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $64.74 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.22% higher to $303.33 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Microsoft Corp. closed $46.34 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 1.65% to $3,125.98 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $647.10 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 3.38% to $995.65 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $247.84 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
forexlive.com

US stocks trading higher. Major indices all higher for the week.

The major US stock indices are trading higher at the US open. All of them are higher for the week. The NASDAQ is working on its fourth consecutive up day. The S&P and Dow are working on its third consecutive gain. A snapshot of the market currently shows:. Dow industrial...
investing.com

Is NYSE Index Trading At Major Inflection Point?

The stock market continues to trade at elevated levels as traders ring in the first week of the new year. But there are a few warning signs out there, including one we recently highlighted: NASDAQ's underperformance. Today, we look at an important stock market index that is trading at an...
