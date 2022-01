Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller had a controversial fallout. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Angela Simmons didn’t anticipate her fallout with Romeo Miller. In fact, both had been cool with each other for years. And at times, they had flirty moments. It seemed like both may have been interested in the other romantically but the timing was always an issue. But things went left during Romeo’s final season on the show. Angela noticed that Romeo wasn’t answering her texts or phone calls. He later told Vanessa Simmons that he didn’t like some of the things Angela posted to Instagram. He also said she didn’t respond to his texts when he sent Bible study notes.

