As if the title card at the end of the film proclaiming the "Eternals Will Return" wasn't enough of a clue for you one of the stars of Marvel's all-new superhero team has confirmed they'll be back. Actress Gemma Chan, whose appearance as the Eternal Sersi marked her second Marvel Cinematic universe role, was asked about playing the part again in a new interview, confirming that yes, she'll be back at some point. While being interviewed by W Magazine, Chan was asked if she'd play Sersi again, succinctly replying: "Yes. Marvel owns us for life. [Laughs]"

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO