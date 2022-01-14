Hitman 3 system requirements

IO Interactive announced the release of Hitman Trilogy set. Its digital version will hit the market soon - and it will be available in Game Pass and on Steam. I bring great news for fans of stealth games. Today IO Interactive announced on Twitter that it is planning a cumulative release of the three newest installments of the Hitman series. What's more, its digital version will be available as early as next week, specifically on January 20. The Hitman Trilogy bundle will be coming to PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX|S, and PC - both on Epic Games Store and on Steam. It will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

