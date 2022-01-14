ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitman 3 system requirements

PCGamesN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll want to act fast and make sure your gaming PC meets the Hitman 3 system requirements, as it’s coming to both Steam and PC Game Pass in less than a week. We reckon it’s one of the best games of 2021, and Agent 47’s latest outing is set to reach...

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

PCGamesN

Lost Ark system requirements only need 12-year-old GeForce or Radeon GPUs

The Lost Ark system requirements are so low that just about any gaming PC put together in the last ten years is capable of running the game. Better still, the game will be free to play when it releases on February 11, making it even easier to jump into the latest title published under the Amazon Games banner.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Hitman Trilogy Coming this Month

The title will include all the content in all 3 games and will launch on January 20th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. With Game Pass and PC Game Pass owners get access to the game as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Hitman Trilogy Set for Release Jan. 20

IO Interactive has announced Hitman Trilogy, a collection of the three Hitman games it's developed over the last several years, set for release Jan. 20. The collection will be available day one on Xbox and PC Game Pass. This will be the first time IO's World of Assassination trilogy has...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Hitman III Year Two content announced

IO Interactive has announced the second year of content for Hitman III. Additionally, the developer announced that it will release the Hitman Trilogy collection digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store on January 20. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Lost Ark PC system requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

The Lost Ark PC system requirements have been announced ahead of launch, so here’s a rundown of the recommended and minimum specs for Smilegate’s MMOARPG. Smilegate’s highly anticipated fusion of the dungeon crawler/MMO genres, Lost Ark, lurks upon the horizon, offering hack and slash fans an all-new adventure and, of course, a whole lot of gory gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Hitman 3 Confirmed for PC VR This Month

It’s been almost a year since IO Interactive launched Hitman 3 across multiple platforms, with virtual reality (VR) support exclusive to PlayStation VR. That’s going to change next week as part of Hitman 3’s Year 2 update, with PC VR support rolling out with a bunch of immersive improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hitman Trilogy Soon on Game Pass and Steam

IO Interactive announced the release of Hitman Trilogy set. Its digital version will hit the market soon - and it will be available in Game Pass and on Steam. I bring great news for fans of stealth games. Today IO Interactive announced on Twitter that it is planning a cumulative release of the three newest installments of the Hitman series. What's more, its digital version will be available as early as next week, specifically on January 20. The Hitman Trilogy bundle will be coming to PS4, PS5, XOne, XSX|S, and PC - both on Epic Games Store and on Steam. It will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is Freelancer mode in Hitman 3?

Freelancer mode is a roguelike game mode in Hitman 3 that provides players with an endless opportunity to try unique missions with real consequences. There’s a lot more to the game mode than you might think, though, which is why we’ve put together this guide to explain how it works.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

A New Game Mode is Coming to Hitman 3

This morning’s Hitman 3 Year 2 reveal steam was packed with a lot of exciting additions coming to the hit game. Clemens Koch, IO’s Community Manager, kicked off the announcements ahead of Year 2’s start next week. Firstly, Koch introduced Elusive Target Arcade. Elusive Targets have long...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

The Hitman trilogy involves Recreation Cross on January twentieth

On January twentieth, IO Interactive will have a good time the in a method befitting Agent 47’s sharp go well with. It should launch a bundle of all three World of Assassination video games on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence X/S and PC. What’s extra, the bundle will probably be obtainable to Xbox Recreation Cross, PC Recreation Cross and Recreation Cross Final subscribers at no additional price.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Total War: Warhammer 3 system requirements devour 120GB of your SSD

Total War: Warhammer 3’s release date will soon be upon us, so it’d be wise to ensure your gaming PC is capable of meeting the game’s system requirements. Creative Assembly’s confirmed it’s going all-in on story with its final Total War title set in the Warhammer universe, and it’s safe to say we can expect some graphical improvements and optimisations too.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Dune: Spice Wars is a hybrid RTS-4X game from the developers of Northgard

Fire up the ornithopter, because it’s time to head to Arrakis. The developers of the excellent Viking RTS Northgard have announced that their next project is Dune: Spice Wars, a hybrid RTS-4X game where you’ll lead one of several great houses all vying for control of the source of the precious spice melange, a psychotropic narcotic that enables interstellar travel.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Supraland Six Inches Under, sequel to the cult classic Metroidvania FPS, is out today

Supraland doesn’t appear especially remarkable at first glance, but its combination of Metroidvania-style exploration, Portal-inspired puzzling, and Doom-like action made it a cult hit back in 2019. The devs set to work on DLC shortly after, but that scope of that expansion ballooned until it became Supraland Six Inches Under, a full new game that’s out today.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti – release date, price, specs, and benchmarks

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is a GPU juggernaut, and it’s currently one of the best graphics cards on the market. While the RTX 4000 series will likely replace the current flagship at some point in the near future, the green team officially announced the RTX 3090 Ti during CES 2022, showing that Ampere still has more to offer before Lovelace arrives on the scene.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Pandemic has been delisted on Steam for “a multitude of reasons”

Publisher Asmodee Digital has quietly pulled the digital version of Pandemic: The Board Game from Steam, with other digital platforms to follow soon. While perhaps not a board game on PC that people might want to play right now, the publisher has said that it’s delisting Pandemic for “a multitude of reasons”.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

GRID Legends will be using Denuvo, PC system requirements revealed

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have revealed the official PC system requirements for GRID Legends. In addition, the teams announced that the game will be using the Denuvo anti-tamper tech. PC gamers will at least need an Intel i3 2130 or AMD FX4300 with 8GB of RAM. The game will be...
VIDEO GAMES

