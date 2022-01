The great drought is over. In just his first season with the LA Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford has won his first NFL postseason game. Did he lead the team to come from behind from a 14 point deficit? No. Did he throw for 450 yards and five touchdowns? No. He did all that he needed to do. He completed 13 of 17 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. But the biggest statistic of all? He threw no interceptions.

