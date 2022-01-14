ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund beats Freiburg 5-1

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany -- Erling Haaland scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1 win over Freiburg and close the gap to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points on Friday. Belgian right back Thomas Meunier got Dortmund underway with two goals from corners in the opening half-hour as...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freiburg#Borussia Dortmund#Belgian#Norwegian#The Champions League#Ap
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
The Independent

Antonio Conte criticises Premier League’s ‘very, very strange’ handling of postponed games

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte rounded on the Premier League for their handling of postponed fixtures.Conte described the league’s decision to accept Arsenal’s request to call off Sunday’s north London derby as “strange and surprising” as the Gunners only had one confirmed Covid-19 case, with most of their absentees due to injury and international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.The Italian said the league should consider changing their schedule if they are going to start postponing games because of injuries.Conte said: “It was disappointing because we prepared the game to play against Arsenal and the decision to postpone the...
UEFA
Daily Herald

Man United beats Brentford 3-1 after 2nd-half turnaround

LONDON -- Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team's top-four ambitions in the Premier League on Wednesday. It was another less-than-convincing display from United, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly far from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Genoa hires Blessin as coach to replace Shevchenko

GENOA, Italy -- Genoa hired German coach Alexander Blessin on Wednesday to replace the fired Andriy Shevchenko. The 48-year-old Blessin signed a contract until 2024 after Genoa, currently struggling in Italy's top tier, paid his release clause from Belgian soccer club Oostende. Blessin also previously coached the youth teams at...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Union Berlin wins derby, knocks Hertha out of German Cup

BERLIN -- Union Berlin delivered another demoralizing blow to city rival Hertha Berlin by dumping its neighbor out of the German Cup with a 3-2 away win in the round of 16 on Wednesday. Union won their previous meeting 2-0 in the Bundesliga in November and the latest success consolidates...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

LEICESTER, England -- Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time, yet there was more drama to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Arsenal-Liverpool in cup; BarÃ§a, Madrid in action

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals with the teams locked at 0-0 after last week's first leg at Anfield. The winning team will play Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium next month. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to say how many of his players are unavailable for the match, with the London club having had a request to postpone a Premier League derby against Tottenham last weekend granted by the league. Thomas Partey is returning to Arsenal after his Ghana team was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday but he won't be back in time to play. Liverpool remains without star attackers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are still at the African Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
142K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy