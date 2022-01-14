ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said.

Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg; and Dion Rajewski, 61, of Largo; were arrested Thursday and charged with civil disorder, according to federal court records. Fischer and Rajewski are additionally charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon.

The men are being prosecuted in Washington, DC, federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, Fischer marched to the Capitol with members of the Proud Boys, a group that describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

Fischer was part of a group that confronted law enforcement at an arched entrance to a passageway into the building, officials said. The group collectively pushed against officers, at times rocking together in a coordinated way, to gain entry to the interior of the building, authorities said. Fischer later moved to the west front of the Capitol, where he threw chairs, an orange traffic cone and a pole toward officers, prosecutors said.

Johnson and Rajewski are accused of possessing pepper spray, and Johnson is accused of aiding and abetting its use against officers. Johnson also was carrying a sledgehammer, officials said.

Online records didn't list attorneys for any of the men.

Last year's Capitol attack occurred shortly after a nearby rally where then-President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that Democrats had committed fraud to steal the presidential election for Joe Biden. Rioters went to the Capitol seeking to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory. Congress reconvened several hours later and confirmed Biden's electoral college win.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 70 of those arrested are from Florida. More than 225 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

FBI agents search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

LAREDO, Texas — The area near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cueller was searched by FBI agents on Wednesday, who conducted what an agency spokesperson called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. At Cuellar’s home in Laredo, federal vehicles were seen with cases and other items taken from...
LAREDO, TX
KRMG

Spears case drives California bid to limit conservatorships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. Their move came as the volatile Spears case again boiled over in a Los Angeles County courtroom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statute case

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Two Richmond residents living near the site where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
KRMG

California may limit conservatorships, promote alternatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. What are known as probate conservatorships are overused and misused in California, say groups including Disability Voices...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Legislator dies using medical suicide law he helped pass

A former Vermont legislator and House majority leader has died with the help of a law he himself helped pass that allows the terminally ill to end their own lives, his wife said. Willem Jewett died Jan. 12 at his home in Ripton at age 58, said his wife, Ellen...
VERMONT STATE
KRMG

Fired police chief sues city of Miami, commissioners

MIAMI — (AP) — The embattled former police chief of Miami is suing his former employer and city commissioners, saying his public firing three months ago was in retaliation for him speaking out against corruption. Art Acevedo had a six-month tenure and was suspended and then fired after...
MIAMI, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
KRMG

Alaska court upholds voter-approved election changes

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld as valid a voter-approved election system that would end party primaries in the state and institute ranked choice voting in general elections. A brief order affirmed a lower court ruling from last year. A fuller opinion...
KRMG

Biden approval hits new low at one year mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
KRMG

Pentagon releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon has declassified and publicly released video footage of a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of a chaotic American withdrawal that ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times obtained the footage through...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Aiding And Abetting#Ap#The Proud Boys#Democrats
KRMG

New Mexico asks Guard to sub for sick teachers amid omicron

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico is the first state in the nation to ask National Guard troops to serve as substitute teachers as preschools and K-12 public schools struggle to keep classrooms open amid surging COVID-19 infections. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday the...
SANTA FE, NM
KRMG

Jury selection to start in federal trial over Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday in the federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd's constitutional rights while fellow Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street. J. Kueng,...
KRMG

Biden blasts GOP as lacking a message heading into midterms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Facing the potential of losing control of Congress, President Joe Biden entered the midterm election year on Wednesday pledging to connect more frequently with voters and present a starker contrast with Republicans aiming to blunt his agenda. During a nearly two-hour news conference marking...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KRMG

Biden says nation weary from COVID but rising with him in WH

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has "outperformed" expectations in dealing with it. Facing sagging poll numbers and a stalled legislative agenda,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KRMG

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome was a...
KRMG

Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny report they were at odds over masks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they were at odds over the wearing of masks in court during the recent surge in coronavirus cases is false. The court on Wednesday issued an unusual three-sentence statement from Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday seemed sympathetic to Sen. Ted Cruz in a challenge the Texas Republican brought to a provision of campaign finance law limiting the repayment of federal candidates' loans to their campaigns. The issue before the court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy