Midland, TX

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

By Kevin Chase
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 5 days ago
This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland...

