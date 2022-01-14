ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The adidas Y-3 Kaiwa Returns To Basics With Its “Core Black” Colorway

By Michael Le
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn aesthetic reset of sorts, the adidas Y-3 Kaiwa‘s latest colorway is neither loud nor innovative. Rather, it’s a return to basics, effectively starting the year off with a blank slate. Unlike the silhouette’s last appearance in August of last year, which saw the shoe...

Gilbert Arenas’ adidas Gil Zero Signature Shoe Returns With Super Rare UNDRCRWN Collaboration

After retirement, Gilbert Arenas has risen to be one of the most poignant basketball analysts in sports media and social media, but also among the most controversial. He can be incredibly on-point with his in-game and post-game breakdowns, which isn’t much of a surprise considering he was at one point the best scorer in the league. He’s also shown zero filter in his statements as well, allowing Agent Zero to become one of the more prominent former NBA stars post-playing days.
APPAREL
Where To Buy The BAPE x Reebok Instapump Fury OG

A BATHING APE (BAPE) may no longer be helmed by the legendary NIGO®, but it continues to deliver the bold, compelling styles it infiltrated the streetwear scene with throughout the 1990s and 2000s. And while dozens of apparel items and in-line footwear continue to indulge in signature arrangements, the Japanese institution has lent a multi-color camouflage pattern to the iconic Reebok Instapump Fury OG.
SHOPPING
Yohji Yamamoto Gives the adidas Y-3 IDOSO BOOST a Minimal Makeover

Known for his contemporary aesthetic, Yohji Yamamoto has reworked the adidas Y-3 IDOSO BOOST with neutral hues. The upper’s overlays around the toes are crafted from smooth black leather. Sticking to the minimal theme, the synthetic side panels also come in black, as well as the quarter panels and Three Stripes branding. Elsewhere, Y-3’s signature logo can be found on the tongues in a tonal look. The cream-toned bulbous, half-sphere heels and BOOST cushioning round off the footwear style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nike Elevates the Coziness With a New Ivory Colorway for Its Fleecy Burrow Slippers

Is capitalizing on comfort this season with the release of new ivory and light pink colorway for its Nike Burrow. The Burrow, which is designed for outdoor and indoor use initially debuted in a khaki green hue in October 2021. The Burrow slipper features a fleece lining and upper made of highly durable nylon ripstop fabric, similar to that of a Windstopper jacket. The sole is constructed with soft foam atop a gripped sole, combining comfort with the readiness for outdoor terrain. A large zipped front compartment sits on the top of the silhouette and can be used to store small outdoor necessities. Rounding out the design is the “Burrow” branding.
APPAREL
Person
Yohji Yamamoto
Burnt Orange Accents Freshen Up This adidas Forum Hi

Spring is nearly here and adidas is more than prepared. With the Forum Hi, the brand is starting the season on a somewhat colorful note, giving the silhouette a needed change of pace. The retro-inspired look remains intact, with white leathers making up the majority of the upper. The sole...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

Teased ad nauseam since December 2020, the Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” is finally set to release on February 25th after a number of delays. Predominantly dipped in a ruby tone, the upcoming retro quickly garnered comparisons to the “Motorboat Jones” colorway that dropped in December 2012 as part of the Air Jordan “Kilroy Pack,” a collection of six sneakers inspired by various alter-egos Michael Jordan went by following his first retirement from the NBA. In comparison to its “Challenge Red” predecessor, however, the “Chile Red” option boasts its scarlet hue much more prominently across its upper, going as far as delivering it in patent leather fashion right above the midsole. Outsoles, lace loops and detailing throughout the heel deliver “Black” contrast, which unquestionably nods to the Chicago Bulls’ team colors.
APPAREL
First Look At The adidas Y-3 Orisan In Cream

Yohji Yamamoto has been delivering his take on footwear through the adidas Y-3 imprint for over two decades. And while the Japanese designer hasn’t necessarily garnered the mainstream attention of some of the Three Stripes’ collaborators, he’s continuously pushed the boundaries of what sportswear-originated shoes can be. The label’s Osiran silhouette continues the trend, having recently appeared in a cream-like colorway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The adidas Y-3 Hicho Harkens Back To Original Superstar Colorways

Though it may lack the Superstar‘s most significant feature, the adidas Y-3 Hicho is still very obviously inspired by the shoe’s design. And with it’s next two appearances, that connection becomes even more apparent as they borrow from the shell toe’s original colorways. Not all is...
APPAREL
adidas’ ADI2000 Skate Shoe Surfaces In New Lime Green Colorway

Over the course of the past few years, adidas has fostered the growth of their skateboarding line, enlisting the help of current pro skaters and long-time legends alike. And with their newest silhouette, the ADI2000, the brand is taking design cues from the early 2000’s most beloved models. A...
APPAREL
adidas D Rose 4 “Chicago Nightfall” Returning In 2022

One of the original colorways of Derrick Rose’s adidas D Rose 4 signature shoe is slated to return in 2022. Dubbed the “Chicago Nightfall” this colorway from December 2013 was inspired by the nighttime city-scapes and the lights that emanate from the bustling city at night. Deep purples offset by a bright and vibrant neon green make up the primary color package of the model, while a haphazard pattern of the aforementioned tones and a lively blue make up the interior of this Retro.
APPAREL
Jeremy Scott x adidas Forum Hi Wings 4.0 in ’Triple Black’

Jeremy Scott made his return with the Three Stripes Brand in 2021, but for 2022, he will have a few Forum Hi releases. One of those will be the ’Triple Black’ iteration which marks the fourth since his return. This adidas Forum Hi comes dressed in all-Black and...
APPAREL
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Surfaces in Navy Colorway

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner fans could be in for a treat as another new colorway of the popular silhouette has surfaced. Newly leaked images from @Beefkix on Instagram show a sample version of the Yeezy Foam Runner in a tonal “Navy” makeup. Unlike last year’s “Mineral Blue” style, this unreleased pair dons a tonal blue color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the soles.
APPAREL
Adidas
Acid Wash Denim And Camo Prints Dress This Alternate Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 Colorway

While their 2021 collaborations may have started with Egyptian ideas yet again, Concepts quickly grew more interesting with each release, drawing references to otoro, silent films, and even the Kiwi Queen. 2022 builds off this momentum, as the boutique has prepared not just one but two different Rock and Roll inspired Nike Air Max 1s.
APPAREL
The Nike Dunk Low Keeps It Simple And Clean For Its Latest Colorway

Back in 2020, the Nike Dunk Low and its high-top counterpart were at their most colorful, with some releases delving into ice-cream flavored eclecticism. This year, by comparison, is far more simple, with neutrals taking the place of bright pastels and the like. Such is the case for the silhouette’s latest as well, which keeps the colorway confined to only three neutrals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Detailed Look At Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe

Tom Sachs may not have made a name for himself in the realm of footwear, but he’s amassed a sneaker-loving following over the last two decades thanks to his work with Nike. The American artist’s space-inspired Mars Yard proposition has gone on to fetch astronomical amounts on the after-market, whereas his newly-surfaced NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe may be the 55-year-old’s first widely-available footwear collaboration.
APPAREL
Prada Gives a Closer Look at Its Upcoming adidas Re-Nylon Bags

And Originals‘ upcoming Re-Nylon collaboration is just around the corner, and now following on from the lookbook that revealed the apparel collection, Prada has provided a closer look at what else is to come, notably the bags and accessories. Six bags are set to join the collaborative collection, ranging...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nike Air Force 1 “Shroud” Gets Updated in Blue and Black Colorway

’s “Shroud” sneaker enhancement is back with its placement on the Air Force 1 Low, now in a black, white and cobalt blue colorway. The Air Force 1 sneaker was given the laceless makeover treatment back in 2021 for the all-white classic colorway, and has now made a return with subtle camo-print details and stark color contrast. The updated version features a black leather upper with a lowkey black camo print toe and toe box, cobalt blue collar and back tab, and an affixed cobalt blue camo print “Shroud” over the tongue guard.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fluorescent Premium Sneaker Colorways

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga introduces brand new colorways of the Runner model, detailing the shoe with hi-vis hues that cannot be missed on those outdoor runs. The sneaker kicks off with a black base foundation made with mesh for a touch of breathability. It is then layered with off-white materials...
APPAREL
adidas Originals Serves Its Response CL in a Moody "Metal Grey" Colorway

Another day, another Originals Response CL colorway. Following on from the just-revealed Bad Bunny collaboration and its similar GR counterpart comes this “Metal Grey” iteration, perfect for the last of the winter months. Naturally, the Response CL serves up its classic adidas running aesthetic alongside a slew of...
APPAREL

