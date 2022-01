SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is trading significantly higher Wednesday morning after the company announced it received approval to become a Bank Holding Company. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve approved SoFi's applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. SoFi will operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO