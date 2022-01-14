ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE legend Tammy Sytch arrested over alleged threat with scissors

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE legend Tammy Sytch was arrested Thursday and charged with illegally possessing a weapon and making terroristic threats. The charges allegedly stemmed from a domestic incident that could have ended very badly. According to court documents obtained by...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Latest On Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Recent Arrest, Released From Jail After Court

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey on Friday evening. As we’ve noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, NJ on Thursday and booked into the Monmouth County Jail at around 11am, charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats. It was later revealed that Sytch was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records. Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and while it wasn’t clear what led to the incident, police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Popculture

Additional Details Emerge on Latest Arrest of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch

New details have emerged concerning the latest arrest of Tammy Sytch, who is also known as Sunny. According to TMZ Sports, Sytch allegedly threatened to kill her "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors before being arrested on Thursday. The court documents say that Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man that could have turned deadly.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Scissors#Alcohol#Tmz#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer charged for Terroristic Threats

In today’s WWE News, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, known during her time with the company as Sunny, has been arrested and charged for two third-degree weapons charges, plus one fourth-degree charge of making terroristic threats, then taken to the Monmouth County, New Jersey jail. If convicted in...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BET

Indiana Man Arrested At Doja Cat Concert After Alleged Bomb Threat

A man was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of telling Doja Cat concertgoers that he had a bomb in his backpack so he could cut the line. According to the IndyStar, on Saturday night (Jan. 8), Indianapolis police cleared a crowd near Monument Circle for an estimated 20 minutes following the man’s bomb threat. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young told the news outlet that the man is in custody as the investigation continues. Officer Young says there is no bomb and no other threat to the community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
crimevoice.com

Threat suspect arrested!

Originally published as a Wheatland Police Department Facebook post – “Yesterday afternoon we were made aware of a threat on social media threating to shoot up Wheatland Union High School. We identified 22-year-old Truckee resident Dominic White as the suspect. With the assistance of the Truckee Police Department, Mr. White was arrested and booked into Nevada County Jail for making criminal threats and is awaiting extradition to Yuba County for prosecution.
WHEATLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Popculture

'Tiger King' Personality Arrested Over Alleged Theft

Masha Diduk, the "hot nanny" hired by Tiger King personality Jeff Lowe, was reportedly arrested for theft in Las Vegas. Diduk allegedly stole a $5,000 candelabra from a nightclub in July 2021. In March 2020, Diduk infamously appeared alongside Lowe and his wife Lauren Lowe on Lights Out with David Spade. Lowe later told TMZ Diduk is a legit part-time nanny, hired to take care of Lowe and Lauren's daughter.
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

Man in Belmont County arrested after making alleged threats

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department say a man in the Lafferty area was involved in a domestic incident and was reportedly in the woods saying he was going to die by suicide by cop. The sheriff’s Special Operations Branch was already assembled on a training exercise. They were deployed […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Detroit News

Teen arrested after alleged threat at Warren's Lincoln High

A student was arrested after allegedly threatening violence at Lincoln High School in Warren, police said Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the campus on Federal Avenue at about 2 p.m. after a 15-year-old was reported to have threatened another student with a handgun, the Police Department said in a statement.
WARREN, MI
UPI News

Secret Service arrests man over threats to kidnap, kill Donald Trump

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service charged a Queens, N.Y., man on Monday with threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump. Thomas Welnicki, 72, of Rockaway Beach, was charged with making threats against the former president and unidentified members of Congress in calls between July 2020 and last month to the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies, according to a criminal complaint.
QUEENS, NY
WSAV News 3

Student arrested for alleged bomb threat to Statesboro High School

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A student has been arrested for allegedly threatening Statesboro High School on Wednesday. According to the Statesboro Police Department, a note written by the 14-year-old male indicated that a bomb had been hidden in the school. A staff member found the note in a classroom and around 9:15 a.m., notified school […]
STATESBORO, GA
BBC

Cardiff: Second arrest over knife-threat scooter robberies

A second 18-year-old man has been arrested following a spate of robberies relating to electric scooters. Police in Cardiff were given extra powers to stop and search people following a "number" of incidents in the Roath and Adamsdown area. On each occasion a knife was seen or mentioned, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
12K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy