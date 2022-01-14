WWE legend Tammy Sytch arrested over alleged threat with scissors

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was released from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey on Friday evening. As we’ve noted, Sunny was arrested in Keansburg, NJ on Thursday and booked into the Monmouth County Jail at around 11am, charged with two counts of illegally possessing a weapon, and one charge of making terroristic threats. It was later revealed that Sytch was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her “intimate partner” with a pair of scissors, according to police records. Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and while it wasn’t clear what led to the incident, police say Sytch raised a pair of scissors “in the air towards the victim” and then threatened to kill him.

