Saint Mary's Currents

Like many of her colleagues at Saint Mary’s University, Mallory Knipe, DSW, has presented research at multiple academic conferences during her career in higher education. However, Dr. Knipe, chair of the social work programs at Saint Mary’s, is likely the first from the university to present research at a “Star Trek” convention. Over the course of the pandemic, Kinpe conducted research that looked at the interactions of people participating in the digital community Sid City Social Club. The online community was created by “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)” actor Alexander Siddig to help support fans who were experiencing isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WINONA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO