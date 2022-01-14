ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Saint Mary’s Currents, a podcast series on current topics relevant to the world of work and life. Through...

smumn.edu

Knipe discusses ‘Star Trek,’ social work research on Saint Mary’s Currents podcast

Like many of her colleagues at Saint Mary’s University, Mallory Knipe, DSW, has presented research at multiple academic conferences during her career in higher education. However, Dr. Knipe, chair of the social work programs at Saint Mary’s, is likely the first from the university to present research at a “Star Trek” convention. Over the course of the pandemic, Kinpe conducted research that looked at the interactions of people participating in the digital community Sid City Social Club. The online community was created by “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9)” actor Alexander Siddig to help support fans who were experiencing isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WINONA, MN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s student is awarded Orr fellowship

Saint Mary’s senior Eliana Sanchez was recently awarded the Governor Bob Orr Entrepreneurial Fellowship in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was the only student from the College to earn the award this year. According to its website, the Orr Fellowship is an opportunity for recent college graduates to spend two years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s Parents’ Weekend canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

In an email sent by Saint Mary’s class council representatives Tuesday evening, student leaders announced Parents’ Weekend, which was scheduled for February, will be canceled. The message described the difficult decision to cancel the weekend, a meaningful time for senior and junior students and their families. “In light...
PUBLIC HEALTH
calbears.com

Cal Hosts Saint Mary’s Saturday

BERKELEY – The California men's tennis team and Kris Kwinta make their home debut this season when the Golden Bears host Saint Mary's on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Saturday will mark the first time that Kwinta – who was hired in October – will...
BERKELEY, CA

