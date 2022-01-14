“Trauma to Triumph” Podcaster Christa Janine

An installation at the Alberta Arts Salon curated by Bobby Fouther is a visioning of the uncensored Black life. Black bodies are idolized as cultural iconography and yet traumatized by the brutal, inhumane demonization. Culture + Trauma will feature Alice Price (painting), Chris McMurry (painting), Kali Hoesch (painting), Mufu Ahmed (sculptor/quilter), Intisar Abioto (photographer), Hobbs Waters (painter), Cole Reed (mixed media/sculptor), S. Renee Mitchell (mixed media), and Liz Fouther Branch (archivist), plus a Navigational Blueprint by W. Joye Hardiman, Ph.D., and music by Darlene Solomon-Rogers.
Comments / 0