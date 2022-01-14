This Etsy-Approved Kintsugi Kit Gave My Broken Pottery A Second Life

Picture this: You have a wild day on the job. Video calls galore, impending deadlines — the whole shebang. Then you scurry on over to a fun night of dinner and drinks with the homies. Finally, the day starts to wind down, and you hit the hay. What you thought would be a restful slumber ends up being restless. You toss and turn and even develop persistent lower back pain. This continues day in and day out as you attempt to grasp a shred of sleep between busy days. This was exactly my experience before I fatefully stumbled upon an ad for Big Fig, an American mattress company that tasked itself with designing the perfect mattress for bigger, heavier, and more dense bodies. According to the brand’s promise, anyone from muscular athletes to your everyday average plus-size person can benefit from this mattress. As a plus-size woman, I was intrigued. Were all my mattress woes really related to a failure in design? Would changing up my sleep support specifically designed for a larger person like me be a game-changer? I had to find out.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO