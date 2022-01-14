ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations bumped up again

By City News Service
Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County's COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped up again after a one-day stabilization, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The patient load in the county's hospitals has been building day to day from 188 on Dec. 20 to 215...

Ambulances wait hours with patients at California hospitals

Emergency health workers in California Wednesday blasted hours-long waits to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms in what they said were chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic. What You Need To Know. During a state legislative hearing, first responders on Wednesday said taking more than...
Orange County Department of Health head put on leave after criticizing staff's COVID-19 vaccination rate

The director of Orange County's Department of Health has been put on administrative leave by the state after criticizing his own staff's vaccination rate against COVID-19. Dr. Raul Pino — who has led the county through several years of the pandemic in a state wholly opposed to fighting coronavirus — let some of that frustration show when emailing his staff recently. Pino chastised staff at the OCDOH for not hitting vaccination goals they pushed for residents.
Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
Oklahoma’s COVID-19 crisis continues; hospitals struggle to keep up

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – Hospitals across the state are bursting at the seams with patients as the highly contagious omicron variant surges. This surge in cases has a greater impact on Oklahoma’s hospitals this time around, as staffing has become a major issue. Oklahoma City metro hospital leaders are pleading with the public to be patient and do their part.
South Florida Healthcare System Facing Challenges With Rising Omicron Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Omicron variant, which is more contagious and spreads rapidly, is causing concern for the healthcare system and hospitals. “As far as getting this and getting it over with, look the healthcare system cannot handle this,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami. She said with the COVID cases running rampant thanks to the Omicron variant, capacity at our hospitals continues to be challenged. “Independent of COVID-19, if every one of us was to get pneumonia or the flu, all at the same time, the healthcare system is not equipped to handle this volume nor the...
COVID-19 update: Florida reports 43,179 new cases, steady hospitalizations as omicron surge continues to ease

Florida’s omicron surge continued to ease as the state’s 7-day average for new cases declined for the eight consecutive day and the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 remained stable, federal data shows. The state reported 43,179 new cases on Wednesday, an increase Tuesday. But the 7-day average fell to 45,456 — it’s lowest level since Dec. 30, according to data from the U.S. ...
LA has no more hotel rooms for homeless amid omicron surge

LOS ANGELES — COVID-19 infections among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County have hit record numbers, according to data from the Department of Public Health. During the week of Jan. 3, 918 people experiencing homelessness tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of infections during the...
Ventura County may soon strip controversial missionary from official seal

VENTURA, Calif. — Julie Tumamait-Stenslie recently sat on a rock next to the same waters her ancestors fished in Ojai, long before the Spanish named it the "Ventura River." "We didn't name rivers," Tumamait-Stenslie said. Instead, she said, her ancestors would have generally referred to it as "Utom," which is the name for "river."
Orange County’s Fourth COVID Wave Threatens Public Services

The COVID-19 case surge has now struck dozens of County of Orange offices that carry out vital public services and government functions, says the leader of a workers’ union representing roughly 18,000 of the county’s public sector employees. Editor’s Note: As Orange County’s only nonprofit & nonpartisan newsroom,...
Twenty-eight COVID-19 deaths in one week in Orange County

GOSHEN – The number of Omicron cases of COVID-19 continues to climb in the Hudson Valley. There were also 15 additional deaths on Tuesday – one in Putnam County, two in Rockland, three in Dutchess, four in Orange County, and five in Westchester. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus...
Orange County handing out free COVID-19 rapid tests Saturday

Orange County will be handing out free COVID-19 rapid tests Saturday in the Town of Newburgh and the cities of Port Jervis and Middletown. There will be a limit of two kits per vehicle. Each kit has two tests inside. The tests are for Orange County residents only and will be held while supplies last.
Orange County Jail experiences outbreak of COVID-19 cases

The Orange County Jail in Goshen is now reporting dozens of COVID-19 cases in its first outbreak. Officials say there are now at least 65 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff at the jail. "We have 10% of our inmate population that have tested positive," says Samantha Pascal,...
