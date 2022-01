Even though the new car market in the US declined 13.4 percent in 2021, used electric vehicle sales actually went up year-over-year by an impressive 60 percent. Prices of used EVs also went up over the course of last year by over 15 percent and they remain higher on average than prices of used ICE vehicles, although this could just be because most EVs are newer vehicles and usually more expensive to buy.

