ColourPop Set on Sapphire Pressed Powder Shadow Quad ($9.00 for 0.21 oz.) is a new, sapphire-inspired color story that included two shimmers and two matte shades housed in a clear, plastic compact. The shades were more unique than not, which is always enjoyable to see! All four shades performed well, though the shimmers had extra slip to them, so they may work better for those with drier lids naturally or over an eyeshadow primer for better grip and stay.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO