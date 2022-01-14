ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is...

Matthew Stafford
The Independent

Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp made touchdown catches for the NFC West champion Rams (13-5), who will visit the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for a spot in the NFC championship game. Los Angeles advanced in the postseason for the third time in the last four years under coach Sean McVay.David Long also scored...
Arizona Cardinals
FOX Sports

Matthew Stafford has a playoff win, big opportunity vs. Bucs

Welcome to the divisional playoff round edition of the Schrager Cheat Sheet. Each week, I take a look at several things you need to know heading into the NFL weekend. This week we examine the great opportunity Matthew Stafford has in front of him, break down the secrets to Deebo Samuel's success, look at the case for Raheem Morris to be a head coach and more.
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
