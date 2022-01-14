ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Businesses Near AT&T Stadium Ready For Cowboys Playoff Game Payoff

By Ken Molestina
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Businesses around AT&T Stadium in Arlington are gearing up for a big weekend of sales with tens of thousands of Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fans converging for Sunday afternoon’s playoff game.

Fran Ruegsegger, is the owner of Bodacious BBQ which sits just a stones throw away from the AT&T Stadium to the south.

She says over the 30 years they’ve been there they’ve seen the Cowboys vs. Niners rivalry play out right in their own dinning room.

Everyone shows up for BBQ and trash talking, she said.

“The fans we get in from California are awesome. They love Texas they love Texas BBQ,” said Ruegsegger.

Ruegsegger says she expects the crowds are usually so big they will sell out of BBQ before the weekend is over.

Meantime, fans of both teams are having a bit of a back and forth debating who will show up biggest at the game.

San Francisco fans are known to travel well, and in the past they’ve even outnumbered fans from home teams.

It’s a reality Cowboys fans know all to well and they are enthusiastically asking anyone with a ticket not to resell them to visiting 49ers fans.

“Don’t give them anything. We are coming all white out it’s going to be a sea of white out here,” said Cowboys fan Marco Ramirez.

His sentiment was echoed by Tracy McCartney who traveled to Arlington from Connecticut.

“Don’t sell the tickets my gosh NO! Only Cowboys fans should be here,” she said.

While Cowboys fans are trying to hoard tickets within themselves, 49ers fan clubs are promising to invade DFW and take over the stadium.

Adreana Corralejo, the Captain of the DFW Niner Empire Squad said, “We’re known to take over stadiums. We’re known as the red sea, and we have taken over their stadium before so that’s what they are scared of… It’s going to be one of those games were you should be there. I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be live it’s going to be wild.”

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest tickets available online are about $330 plus fees on resale sites.

CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
CBS DFW

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Apologizes For Taking Pleasure In Fans Pelting Officials After Playoff Loss

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for comments he made immediately following his team’s Wild Card Playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 16. He was unhappy with the officiating and in his postgame news conference took satisfaction in finding out fans pelted officials with beer cups and nacho cheese sauce as they left the field. “Credit to them, then,” Prescott said at the time. On Twitter Tuesday night, Prescott made the following statement: “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the...
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy met with the media. During the press conference, he made headlines with a comment about running back Ezekiel Elliott. McCarthy said Elliott suffered a torn PCL in his knee in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. “Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott...
