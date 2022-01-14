Businesses Near AT&T Stadium Ready For Cowboys Playoff Game Payoff

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Businesses around AT&T Stadium in Arlington are gearing up for a big weekend of sales with tens of thousands of Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers fans converging for Sunday afternoon’s playoff game.

Fran Ruegsegger, is the owner of Bodacious BBQ which sits just a stones throw away from the AT&T Stadium to the south.

She says over the 30 years they’ve been there they’ve seen the Cowboys vs. Niners rivalry play out right in their own dinning room.

Everyone shows up for BBQ and trash talking, she said.

“The fans we get in from California are awesome. They love Texas they love Texas BBQ,” said Ruegsegger.

Ruegsegger says she expects the crowds are usually so big they will sell out of BBQ before the weekend is over.

Meantime, fans of both teams are having a bit of a back and forth debating who will show up biggest at the game.

San Francisco fans are known to travel well, and in the past they’ve even outnumbered fans from home teams.

It’s a reality Cowboys fans know all to well and they are enthusiastically asking anyone with a ticket not to resell them to visiting 49ers fans.

“Don’t give them anything. We are coming all white out it’s going to be a sea of white out here,” said Cowboys fan Marco Ramirez.

His sentiment was echoed by Tracy McCartney who traveled to Arlington from Connecticut.

“Don’t sell the tickets my gosh NO! Only Cowboys fans should be here,” she said.

While Cowboys fans are trying to hoard tickets within themselves, 49ers fan clubs are promising to invade DFW and take over the stadium.

Adreana Corralejo, the Captain of the DFW Niner Empire Squad said, “We’re known to take over stadiums. We’re known as the red sea, and we have taken over their stadium before so that’s what they are scared of… It’s going to be one of those games were you should be there. I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be live it’s going to be wild.”

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest tickets available online are about $330 plus fees on resale sites.