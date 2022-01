Lakes all over the state are starting to show some hard water. It has been warmer than usual for this time of year, and hard water has been hard to find. Reports vary from around the state when it comes to fishable ice. Some places, like Georgetown Lake, are reporting up to 12 inches of ice. That is enough to drive a full-size pickup out onto the lake without much fear of breaking the ice. On the other hand, places like Fort Peck Reservoir and Flathead Lake are still seeing anglers catch fish out of their boats. Which is bizarre for this time of year.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO