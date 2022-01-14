ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund beats Freiburg 5-1

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice to propel Borussia Dortmund to a 5-1...

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month. The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina. “I’m very happy, I’m thrilled,”...
Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
Man United beats Brentford 3-1 after 2nd-half turnaround

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team’s top-four ambitions in the Premier League. It was another less-than-convincing display from United with Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly far from impressed at being substituted with 20 minutes left. Elanga is a 19-year-old winger who was starting only his fourth Premier League match and he broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. Greenwood then notched his first Premier League goal since October to make it 2-0 in the 62nd and Rashford climbed off the bench to add the third in the 77th for a first league win of 2022.
Atlético bus hit by fans; Betis' stadium closed for 2 games

MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad fans have thrown objects at the team bus carrying Atlético Madrid players to a Copa del Rey match. The objects caused some damage and upset Atlético coach Diego Simeone. Sociedad fans attacked the bus as it arrived at the Anoeta Stadium for Atlético's round-of-16 match in the Basque Country city of San Sebastián. The Spanish soccer federation earlier Wednesday closed Real Betis’ stadium for two matches after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa match last weekend.
Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at Leicester in the Premier League. The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in the fifth minute of added-on time yet there was more drama to come. Soon after the restart Leicester lost possession, Harry Kane played a perfectly weighted ball behind the Leicester defense and Bergwijn ran onto it. He rounded goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and converted his shot off the post. Kane had earlier scored his customary goal against Leicester to cancel out the 24th-minute opener by Patson Daka. James Maddison then scored to make it 2-1 for Leicester.
Inter survives scare to overcome Empoli 3-2 in Italian Cup

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan survived a scare as it beat Empoli 3-2 after extra time to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. It appeared as if Empoli was about to pull off an upset in the round of 16 when it went ahead with Nedim Bajrami’s strike and an own-goal by home ’keeper Ionuț Radu after Alexis Sánchez’s opener for Inter. But Andrea Ranocchia leveled in stoppage time to send the match into extra time, where Stefano Sensi scored the winner. Inter will next play either Roma or Lecce. Sassuolo will face Juventus in the quarterfinals after beating Cagliari 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
East Germany, Dynamo Dresden great 'Dixie' Dörner dies at 70

BERLIN (AP) — Hans-Jürgen “Dixie” Dörner, one of East Germany and Dynamo Dresden’s greatest soccer players who was called the “Beckenbauer of the East,” has died. He was 70. The Dörner family said Wednesday that the former defensive all-rounder died the night before at home in Dresden after a long illness. Dörner was compared to Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer when Dynamo faced Bayern Munich in the second round of the 1973 European Cup. Dynamo announced 10 days of mourning for the player who made 558 appearances and scored 101 goals across all competitions for the club between 1969-86. He helped Dynamo to five East German league titles and five East German cups. Dörner played 100 games for East Germany.
FA looking into Arsenal yellow card after suspicions raised

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association is looking into a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns. The Athletic reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on an Arsenal player being booked during a game. It did not name the player. The governing body says “the FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it.” A formal investigation has not yet been opened. A Lincoln player was banned from playing for six years in 2018 after having twice getting intentionally booked in the FA Cup.
