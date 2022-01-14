ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

 5 days ago

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips says now is not the time for College Football Playoff expansion. Phillips told...

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
Nebraska lands quarterback Chubba Purdy out of transfer portal, further bolstering QB room

Nebraska has landed another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal. Chubba Purdy, formerly of Florida State, committed to the Husker coaching staff Monday after visiting the campus over the weekend. He joins former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson, a fifth-year collegiate veteran, in a Nebraska quarterback room that takes on a decidedly different look. Husker...
UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative. Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference. Ostendorp, who’s from...
5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Chip Kelly News

On Tuesday night, the football world learned that one NFL team reportedly looked into hiring Chip Kelly: the Carolina Panthers. “Matt Rhule looking for experience in the Panthers’ next offensive coordinator. Sources say Rhule also sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA,” said NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
The ACC Ends a CFB Playoff Expansion, For Now

The four-team college football playoff format is scheduled to expire after 12 seasons, which would carry the current model through the 2025-2026 college football season. Changing the model prior to the 2026 expiration date requires unanimous approval from the 11-member College Football Playoff management committee. The management committee consists of 10 conference commissioners plus Notre Dame’s athletic director. Of course, Notre Dame gets special consideration. Other Power Five conferences have voiced support for the expansion of the playoff, with both the SEC and Big 12 commissioners recommending a 12-team playoff format. Recently the PAC-12 stated that it is strongly in favor of all six proposed expansion models.
