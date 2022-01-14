ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

The four-team college football playoff format is scheduled to expire after 12 seasons, which would carry the current model through the 2025-2026 college football season. Changing the model prior to the 2026 expiration date requires unanimous approval from the 11-member College Football Playoff management committee. The management committee consists of 10 conference commissioners plus Notre Dame’s athletic director. Of course, Notre Dame gets special consideration. Other Power Five conferences have voiced support for the expansion of the playoff, with both the SEC and Big 12 commissioners recommending a 12-team playoff format. Recently the PAC-12 stated that it is strongly in favor of all six proposed expansion models.

