After a limited beta for iOS users, Twitter is now rolling out recording and replay support to all Spaces users on Android. After the explosion of the voice-only social network Clubhouse throughout the mid-portion of 2020, almost all of the biggest social networks jumped on the live forum-style chat feature throughout late-2020 and 2021. Twitter introduced its own take called “Spaces,” but the social network is expanding upon the original feature-set by adding the ability for hosts to record sessions either for future listening or wider distribution. This might help prevent FOMO for those unable to tune into live talks or scheduled talks on the platform if hosted Spaces end before you’re able to join.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO