Denzel Washington, cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the magic of Shakespeare

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side.
“He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation.
Joel Coen’s minimalist take on the Scottish play is a wonder to behold. After a successful battle, Thane of Glamis Macbeth (Denzel Washington: The Little Things) is content to go home to his wife. But an encounter with three weird sisters (all played by Kathryn Hunter) sparks ambition in him. The women tell Macbeth that he’s destined to be king of Scotland, not just a thane. Skeptical at first, Macbeth is convinced there may be some magical truth to the women when they turn into ravens.
In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
In new, exclusive interviews on both The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109) and The Mike Muse Show on SiriusXM Urban View (Ch. 126), Denzel Washington discusses the passing of actor Sidney Poitier, his role in The Tragedy of Macbeth, the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Piano Lesson, and more.
A power-hungry Scot strides down a corridor, murder on his mind. Is this another Macbeth adaptation I see before me? Undeniably, yes, but Joel Coen’s take on Shakespeare’s age-old tale looks unlike any other. It doesn’t hurt to have acting powerhouses Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand on board...
“Macbeth” has been done a thousand times over, both on stage and on film. You may know it for its timeless story of ruthless ambition or you may know it as that Scottish play you had to read for your high school English class. Either way, Shakespeare’s play has had some staying power and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is only another testament to the English playwright’s genius.
Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” continues its run at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center through Thursday, Jan. 27. One of Shakespeare’s greatest and most popular plays, it stars Golden Globe winner Denzel Washington and Oscar winner Frances McDormand. It is directed by four-time Oscar winner and McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen. Coen directs for the first time without his brother Ethan, with whom he usually collaborates. He draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood.”
For the first time in his career, Joel Coen will be flying solo as a director on his latest feature, The Tragedy of MacBeth, which boasts the talents of Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The two veteran actors lead a stacked cast in this classic retelling of the popular Shakespearean story. This article will list the five excellent films that feature the cast of The Tragedy of MacBeth, whether they’re useless background actors to the charming leading man (or woman). Each movie has over ten reviews and is highly regarded for the most part. The only films exempt from the article are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
