Denzel Washington, cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the magic of Shakespeare

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

The cast of 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' discuss the power of...

www.bradfordera.com

IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Denzel Washington Talks Reinventing Macbeth, Oscars and Who’s the Next Denzel

Denzel Washington never saw a production of “Macbeth” in high school or college. So when he was offered the titular role in Shakespeare’s great tragedy, which he’d only read in the past two years, he wanted to make sure that he could wrap his head around how director Joel Coen would shoot the film with him and Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth. “Let’s talk about the black and white of it all,” Washington recalls saying to Coen in an early conversation.
CELEBRITIES
Bay Weekly

Moviegoer: The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coen’s minimalist take on the Scottish play is a wonder to behold. After a successful battle, Thane of Glamis Macbeth (Denzel Washington: The Little Things) is content to go home to his wife. But an encounter with three weird sisters (all played by Kathryn Hunter) sparks ambition in him. The women tell Macbeth that he’s destined to be king of Scotland, not just a thane. Skeptical at first, Macbeth is convinced there may be some magical truth to the women when they turn into ravens.
MOVIES
idownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ finally offers up proper official trailer for drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand

In most cases, a film or TV series gets plenty of build up, with a lot of footage shown that’s edited to try to not really give anything away (the effectiveness of this is debatable). Apple has followed this route for the majority of its content. But, with the upcoming drama The Tragedy of Macbeth, that hasn’t really been the case. Until now.
MOVIES
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a beautifully minimal take on Shakespeare’s classic play

“Macbeth” has been done a thousand times over, both on stage and on film. You may know it for its timeless story of ruthless ambition or you may know it as that Scottish play you had to read for your high school English class. Either way, Shakespeare’s play has had some staying power and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is only another testament to the English playwright’s genius.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is an intense, psychological construction of the classic tragedy

Joel Coen’s adaptation of William Shakespeare’s famed play “Macbeth” has as much in common with the surreal horror movies of its financier A24 as it does with its own source material. “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Coen’s first movie without his brother and career-long partner Ethan, balances being very faithful to the story, using unedited Shakespeare dialogue, with careful aesthetic decisions — such as the black-and-white photography and the 4:3 aspect ratio. Instead of coming off as pretentious, these choices elevate the experience to an engrossing 100-minute fever dream where the viewer can disappear into a pocket dimension of ambition and madness.
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

A classic Shakespeare: Macbeth

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” continues its run at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center through Thursday, Jan. 27. One of Shakespeare’s greatest and most popular plays, it stars Golden Globe winner Denzel Washington and Oscar winner Frances McDormand. It is directed by four-time Oscar winner and McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen. Coen directs for the first time without his brother Ethan, with whom he usually collaborates. He draws inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Michael B Jordan says Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III

Michael B Jordan has revealed how Denzel Washington helped him direct Creed III.The Rocky spin-off will be Jordan’s first time behind the camera after Ryan Coogler directed the first film in the series and Steven Caple Jr the second.In an interview with AP Entertainment, Jordan revealed that Washington, who directed him on A Journal for Jordan, gave him a lot of help: “He literally called up a friend of his who’s a storyboard artist — and dialed him up right there, pitched him [and] me in the project and put me on the phone.”Jordan, who also stars in the...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of The Tragedy Of MacBeth

For the first time in his career, Joel Coen will be flying solo as a director on his latest feature, The Tragedy of MacBeth, which boasts the talents of Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The two veteran actors lead a stacked cast in this classic retelling of the popular Shakespearean story. This article will list the five excellent films that feature the cast of The Tragedy of MacBeth, whether they’re useless background actors to the charming leading man (or woman). Each movie has over ten reviews and is highly regarded for the most part. The only films exempt from the article are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
