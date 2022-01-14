HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA releases Class A-B district assignments

The OSSAA released its Class A-B district assignments, with multiple area teams discovering their playoff destinations. DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photo

The matchups are set.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced its district basketball assignments for Class A-B schools ahead of the upcoming basketball playoffs, with multiple area schools learning of their destinations.

In Class A, Stuart will host its district playoffs as Summit Christian and Porum come to town. Canadina, Crowder, and Quinton will all travel to their district destinations — those being Vanoss, Stonewall, and Strother, respectively.

In Class B, Pittsburg and Kiowa will both serve as host sites. Meanwhile, two more will hit the road for district play, with Haileyville heading to Whitesboro and Indinaola traveling to Calvin.

The Class A-B district playoffs are scheduled for Feb. 10-12. The district winners and runners-up will automatically advance to the regional tournament round, scheduled for Feb. 17-19.

Schools will conduct district meetings by 4 p.m. on Monday to set official brackets and tipoff times.

Here is the complete Class A-B district assignments for local schools, with host schools being listed first:

CLASS A

AREA II

DISTRICT 1

Stuart, Summit Christian, Porum

DISTRICT 6

Vanoss, Konawa, Canadian

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1

Stonewall, Davenport, Crowder

DISTRICT 7

Strother, Wetumka, Quinton

CLASS B

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1

Calvin, Buffalo Valley, Leflore, Indianola

DISTRICT 2

Pittsburg, Smithville, Victory Life Academy

DISTRICT 5

Whitesboro, Haileyville, Moyers, Boswell

DISTRICT 8

Kiowa, Coleman, Achille, Eagletown

