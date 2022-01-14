HS BASKETBALL: OSSAA releases Class A-B district assignments
The matchups are set.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced its district basketball assignments for Class A-B schools ahead of the upcoming basketball playoffs, with multiple area schools learning of their destinations.
In Class A, Stuart will host its district playoffs as Summit Christian and Porum come to town. Canadina, Crowder, and Quinton will all travel to their district destinations — those being Vanoss, Stonewall, and Strother, respectively.
In Class B, Pittsburg and Kiowa will both serve as host sites. Meanwhile, two more will hit the road for district play, with Haileyville heading to Whitesboro and Indinaola traveling to Calvin.
The Class A-B district playoffs are scheduled for Feb. 10-12. The district winners and runners-up will automatically advance to the regional tournament round, scheduled for Feb. 17-19.
Schools will conduct district meetings by 4 p.m. on Monday to set official brackets and tipoff times.
Here is the complete Class A-B district assignments for local schools, with host schools being listed first:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1
Stuart, Summit Christian, Porum
DISTRICT 6
Vanoss, Konawa, Canadian
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1
Stonewall, Davenport, Crowder
DISTRICT 7
Strother, Wetumka, Quinton
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1
Calvin, Buffalo Valley, Leflore, Indianola
DISTRICT 2
Pittsburg, Smithville, Victory Life Academy
DISTRICT 5
Whitesboro, Haileyville, Moyers, Boswell
DISTRICT 8
Kiowa, Coleman, Achille, Eagletown
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Comments / 0