Andrew Burnap Has Joined Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney's Live-Action SNOW WHITE

By Jessica Fisher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Burnap has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Burnap won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance,...

mxdwn.com

Gal Gadot on Her Upcoming Role in ‘Cleopatra’ Biopic

Gal Gadot, who is set to star in Kari Skogland’s Cleopatra biopic about the Egyptian Queen, talks to InStyle about the film. The film will be a periodical drama and will be produced by Paramount Pictures, Atlas Entertainments Charles Roven, Jenkins, Gadot, and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Andrew Garfield Admits He Lied to Co-Star Emma Stone About ‘Spider-Man’ Appearance

With “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continuing to delight audiences, former Peter Parker and fan favorite of the new movie, Andrew Garfield, is still admitting to the great lengths he went to in order to keep his participation a secret. Garfield has been candid about having to lie to people about whether he was going to appear in the new film or not, calling it “thrilling.” Now, we’re hearing that he event went so far as to lie to former directors and co-stars. While speaking on the Happy. Sad. Confused podcast Garfield discussed that he even lied to “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb...
MOVIES
Variety

Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ Oscar Buzz, ‘Shazam 2’ and White Latina Privilege

Rachel Zegler saw the first cut of “West Side Story” in September 2021, along with co-stars Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez and Mike Faist. When director Steven Spielberg surprised them by showing up at the end of the credits, he was met with tears and gratitude. The latest episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast features 20-year-old Zegler, whose career is taking off. The rising star discusses white Latina privilege, the Oscar buzz that she’s been receiving for her performance and her upcoming roles in the superhero sequel “Shazam 2” and Disney’s live action version of “Snow White.” Listen below! Discovered by...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Gal Gadot addresses “Imagine” Video

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is addressing her controversial video that went viral for all the wrong reasons. Nearly two years after posting the star-studded “Imagine” video, featuring big names like Natalie Portman, Jamie Dorman, Sarah Silverman and Kristen Wigg, Gal Godot is acknowledging that it was “in poor taste.”
CELEBRITIES
film-book.com

DISNEY’S SNOW WHITE (2023): Andrew Burnap cast as Male Lead in Live-action Movie

Andrew Burnap cast in Live-Action Snow White Remake. Disney’s Snow White is a live-action version of the milestone animated classic. Andrew Burnap took Best Actor at the 2020 Tony Awards for his work in The Inheritance, a contemporary repurposing on Broadway of E. M. Forster’s novel, “Howard’s End.” His film credits include the 2018 period drama The Chaperone, and the drama Spare Room that same year. He has also worked on television, most recently in two popular and critically acclaimed series, The Good Fight and Younger.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gal Gadot to star in remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief

One of Alfred Hitchcock’s best thriller movies is getting remade, with Gal Gadot in the lead role. Deadline reports that a new version of To Catch a Thief is coming together at Paramount, with the DCEU actor to star and co-produce the project. Eileen Jones, whose previous credits include...
MOVIES
East Bay Times

How did Gal Gadot become one of Hollywood’s most polarizing stars?

Gal Gadot was back as a hot topic of social media debate Wednesday after she addressed not one, but two, controversies that have erupted around her over the past couple of years. In an interview with InStyle magazine, the Israeli actor and ex-model admitted she was wrong to organize her...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Disney's Onyx Wins Bidding War for Limited Thriller Series THE PLOT Starring Mahershala Ali for Hulu

In a competitive bidding was, Disney’s Onyx Collective has won the rights to the limited thriller series titled The Plot, starring Oscar and Emmy-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book, True Detective). The eight-episode limited series, from Endeavor Content, will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Daniel Radcliffe Cast as Weird Al Yankovic in Roku's Biopic WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has just landed a super interesting role as he will be playing ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in an upcoming biopic film being developed by Roku. The movie is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and the project is being produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic is involved with the project as well and he even co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Doing A Monologue of Britney’s Notes

Yesterday, “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler apologized after posting a video of herself doing a dramatic reading of Britney Spears’s recent tweet which called out her sister’s treatment of her. Check out Rachel Zegler apology after she got blasted on social media:
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Joss Whedon denies that he threatened Gal Gadot's career

Amy Sussman/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Gal Gadot (L); Joss Whedon. Joss Whedon denies that he threatened Gal Gadot's career. In a new interview with New York Magazine, Whedon, who directed Gadot in 2017's Justice League, addressed her 2021 claims that "He threatened my career and said that if I do something, he will make sure my career is miserable."
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for HBO Max Psychological Thriller Limited Series THE GIRL BEFORE Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo

An intense trailer has been released for the psychological thriller limited series The Girl Before, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer, and Ben Hardy, with recurring roles from Ian Conningham, Amanda Drew, Mark Stanley, Rakhee Thakrar, Ben Addis, and Natasha Atherton. The series is directed by Lisa Brühlmann, who has worked on episodes of Killing Eve, Castle Rock, and Servant. The story is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by J.P. Delaney, and was adapted by Delaney and co-writer Marissa Lestradem.
TV SERIES

