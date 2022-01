This one goes out to everyone who loses their lip balm at the bottom of their purse every other week. (I'm sure we'll find them in the Land of Lost Socks someday.) However, there's now a way to get the benefits of a swipe of tinted balm, sans the balm itself and it's called lip blushing. The trend has been around for a few years, and while there are some specifics you'll want to get straight (for starters it's a semi-permanent tattoo), it can be a solid option for those who like a rosy hue on their lips but are sick of toting the stuff around in tubes that disappear.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO