Here’s Where To Get A COVID-19 Test Kit In Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County is hosting a series of COVID-19 test kit distribution events over the next week to expand access to testing.
The distribution events, which kick off on Monday, come as Marylanders and people throughout the country have had a hard time finding rapid at-home COVID tests.
Tests will be given out while supplies last.
Below is a list of the dates, times and locations for the distribution events:
- 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Community College of Baltimore County, 800 S. Rolling Rd., Catonsville (Drive-Thru)
- 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Baltimore County Career Center — Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Ave., Baltimore (Drive-Thru)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 19, Baltimore County Career Center — Liberty, 3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown (Walk-Up)
- 1 p.m. Jan. 19, Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
- 4 p.m. Jan. 19, Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Pl., Dundalk (Drive-Thru & Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 20, Jacksonville Senior Center, 360 Sweet Air Rd., Phoenix (Drive-Thru)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 21, Maryland State Fairgrounds, 200 York Rd., Lutherville-Timonium (Drive-Thru)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 21, BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Rd., Pikesville (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Rd., Catonsville (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Dr., Cockeysville (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Blvd, Essex (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Rd., Hereford (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Ave., Lansdowne (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1045 Taylor Ave., Towson (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL North Point Branch, 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Owings Mills Branch, 10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9505 Harford Rd., Parkville (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Rd., Randallstown (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Rd., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Rd., Towson (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Cir., Baltimore (Walk-Up)
- 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr., Woodlawn (Walk-Up)
- 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd., Owings Mills (Drive-Thru)
- 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave., Middle River (Drive-Thru)
