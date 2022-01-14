ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Here’s Where To Get A COVID-19 Test Kit In Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxrXk_0dmAPDFo00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County is hosting a series of COVID-19 test kit distribution events over the next week to expand access to testing.

The distribution events, which kick off on Monday, come as Marylanders and people throughout the country have had a hard time finding rapid at-home COVID tests.

Tests will be given out while supplies last.

Below is a list of the dates, times and locations for the distribution events:

  • 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Community College of Baltimore County, 800 S. Rolling Rd., Catonsville (Drive-Thru)
  • 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Baltimore County Career Center — Eastpoint, 7930 Eastern Ave., Baltimore (Drive-Thru)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 19, Baltimore County Career Center — Liberty, 3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown (Walk-Up)
  • 1 p.m. Jan. 19, Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main St., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
  • 4 p.m. Jan. 19, Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Pl., Dundalk (Drive-Thru & Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 20, Jacksonville Senior Center, 360 Sweet Air Rd., Phoenix (Drive-Thru)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 21, Maryland State Fairgrounds, 200 York Rd., Lutherville-Timonium (Drive-Thru)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 21, BCPL Pikesville Branch, 1301 Reisterstown Rd., Pikesville (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Arbutus Branch, 855 Sulphur Spring Rd., Arbutus (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Catonsville Branch, 1100 Frederick Rd., Catonsville (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Cockeysville Branch, 9833 Greenside Dr., Cockeysville (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Essex Branch, 1110 Eastern Blvd, Essex (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Hereford Branch, 16940 York Rd., Hereford (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Lansdowne Branch, 500 Third Ave., Lansdowne (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Loch Raven Branch, 1045 Taylor Ave., Towson (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL North Point Branch, 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Owings Mills Branch, 10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Parkville-Carney Branch, 9505 Harford Rd., Parkville (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Perry Hall Branch, 9685 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Randallstown Branch, 8604 Liberty Rd., Randallstown (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Reisterstown Branch, 21 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Rosedale Branch, 6105 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Sollers Point Branch, 323 Sollers Point Rd., Dundalk (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Towson Branch, 320 York Rd., Towson (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL White Marsh Branch, 8133 Sandpiper Cir., Baltimore (Walk-Up)
  • 9 a.m. Jan. 22, BCPL Woodlawn Branch, 1811 Woodlawn Dr., Woodlawn (Walk-Up)
  • 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Northwest Regional Park, 4515 Deer Park Rd., Owings Mills (Drive-Thru)
  • 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Eastern Regional Park, 11723 Eastern Ave., Middle River (Drive-Thru)

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Hold Townhall On Increasing Violence

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — After a record number of homicides last year, Baltimore County leaders are trying to stop the violence. Baltimore County Police are searching for whoever shot Diamond Trueheart, 27. It happened in the Catonsville Plaza parking lot last Thursday. “If it’s not solved, the same people are going to continue to do the same things,” Phenizee Green said. “The only way it’s going to be solved is to stop it before it happens.” Violence has increased in Baltimore County. The county set a record with 54 homicides in 2021, up from 33 in 2020 and 49 the year before. “Usually Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices. To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow. You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here. Schools Closures Delays Harford County Schools, two-hour delay Baltimore County Schools, two-hour delay Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay Carroll County Schools, two-hour delay Cecil County Schools, two-hour delay Carroll Christian Schools, two-hour delay Frederick County Schools, two-hour delay Glenelg Country School, two-hour delay Loyola Blakefield, 1.5 hour delay Montgomery County Schools, two-hour delay St. Elizabeth School Argonne, two-hour delay Washington County Schools. two-hour delay Colleges Closures Delays Carroll Community College, two-hour delay Child Care Closures Delays Watoto Development Center, Opens 9:30 a.m. Government Closures Delays Federal Agencies in the DC Area, two-hour delay Carroll County Government, Opens 10 a.m. Fort Detrick, two-hour delay U.S. District Court of Maryland. Opens at 9:30 a.m. Businesses Closures Delays
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Announce Hiring Events

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools announced five recruitment events Tuesday for bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other open positions at schools across the county. The school system is among those across the nation suffering from staffing shortages over the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, Baltimore County bus drivers staged sickouts, calling for fair wages and more hires. All but the bus driver event are being held virtually. The recruitment events are as follows: Cafeteria Worker Virtual Hiring Event: Apply online before the event. Candidates will be contacted and scheduled for an interview. Tuesday, January 25, interviews as early as 12:30 p.m.; mandatory virtual information...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge To Decide Wednesday On Anne Arundel County Mask Order

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge will decide Wednesday on a temporary restraining order regarding the county’s emergency mask order. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday he does not expect to extend the order past Jan. 31, when the order is set to expire. “(Declining case rates and hospitalizations) was what we were keying into,” Dr. Kalyanaraman said. He pleaded with county residents to get vaccinated and boosted following 39 COVID-19 deaths in the county last week, the highest total during the pandemic. “The vast majority who are hospitalized are either not vaccinated or vaccinated, but not boosted,”...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkville, MD
City
Pikesville, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Lansdowne, MD
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
City
Owings Mills, MD
City
Woodlawn, MD
City
Phoenix, MD
City
Dundalk, MD
City
Towson, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Health
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
City
Arbutus, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert For Thursday Through Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa on Wednesday declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert from Thursday evening to Saturday morning, when temperatures will feel like the single digits with the wind chill. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.” The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Launches Free Course To Train ‘Ambassadors’ For Children’s COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Wednesday announced a free virtual course to train a cohort of what they call “vaccine ambassadors” to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the latest offering from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Training Initiative, which launched in May 2020. The initiative offers expertise and guidance from the school and other experts to bolster pandemic response. The course includes video explainers and lessons on how to engage in constructive conversations using reliable sources of information about the vaccines. The university said parents, teachers and other school staff have expressed...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Some Maryland Universities Begin KN95 Mask Requirements

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — High-grade masks for higher education. Several universities in Maryland announced a KN95 mask requirement as the omicron COVID-19 variant rages on, filling hospitals and emptying some classrooms. The announcements come days away from the starts of the Spring semester. Johns Hopkins University is requiring everyone on campus to wear a KN95 or N95 mask, or two surgical masks. Towson University and the University of Maryland announced they are requiring KN95 masks in all classroom settings. The schools already require masks in all indoor locations, but encourage KN95 use in all settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Burglars Target String Of Baltimore Businesses Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thieves set their sights on businesses across Baltimore while most people were sleeping on Tuesday. Officers responded to reports of break-ins and thefts at three businesses in southeast Baltimore, which is home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants. Police discovered around 12:30 a.m. that someone broke into the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 1300 block of Fleet Street. Not long after that, officers were dispatched to Mo’s Seafood in the 200 block of S. President Street to investigate a silent alarm, Baltimore police spokesman Vernon Davis said. “When officers arrived, they observed shattered glass on the ground from the front door, and the cash register was opened,” Davis said. “The case has been forwarded to our district detectives unit.” Hours later, a third burglary was reported around 7 a.m. ZIPS Dry Cleaners in the 1300 block of Eastern Avenue had been victimized too. “An employee discovered the business broken into when they came to open the store.” It is unclear if the burglaries are connected. The burglaries come at a precarious time for Baltimore’s restaurant industry. Some restaurants are preparing to participate in Baltimore Restaurant Week, which will run between Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Grand Central#Central Ave#Wjz#Marylanders#Fleming Senior Center#Dundalk Pal Center#Drive Thru Walk Up#Bcpl Arbutus Branch#Arbutus Lrb Walk Up#Bcpl Catonsville Branch#Bcpl Cockeysville Branch#Bcpl North Point Branch
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Distributes COVID-19 Tests & Masks At Baltimore City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visited schools throughout the city Tuesday morning as he helped distribute thousands of COVID-19 test kits and face masks. His first stop? Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, his alma mater. Scott’s visits, which involved distributing 50,000 test kits and 40,000 masks, came the same day that three Baltimore City Public School shifted temporarily to virtual learning. “This is the right thing to do,” Scott said. “This is us helping to supplement, this is us going into what I call critical need to help out.” The mayor also underscored the importance of testing, even for those who don’t...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials, Organizers Tout CIAA Tournament’s Arrival In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month out, officials and organizers are hyping the arrival of the CIAA Tournament, an annual men’s and women’s basketball tournament among historically black colleges and universities that draws thousands of players, alumni and fans. Twelve schools are in the conference, including seven in North Carolina, two in Virginia, and one each in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Maryland. After spending the last 17 years in Charlotte, the tournament is coming to Royal Farms Arena from Feb. 22-26. “Baltimore is a basketball town through and through and this tournament will bring the best of Black America to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Wrist In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is recovering after he was shot late Tuesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near Penhurst and Granada avenues, where they found the man shot in the wrist, Baltimore Police said. The unnamed man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. It is the 34th non-deadly shooting this year in Baltimore, which has also seen 16 homicides. That’s compared to 27 shootings and 12 homicides this time last year. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-246 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Approves New Settlements With GTTF Police Corruption Victims, Warned More Claims Coming

Baltimore’s spending Board unanimously approved settlements totaling $195,000 for two victims of the disgraced police Gun Trace Task Force. Baltimore’s spending board approves $120,000 settlement involving corrupt GTTF officers and Kyle Knox involving an arrest by convicted officer Daniel Hersl @wjz pic.twitter.com/Jg1ArWqnXk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 19, 2022 The GTTF officers were part of an elite unit that preyed upon people who they believed would never report them—and many are now in prison. Both victims, Kyle Knox and Shaune Berry, allege drugs were planted on them and they wrongly served time in prison. You can read the settlements here” – https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MDBALT/2022/01/14/file_attachments/2048251/Settlement%20Agreement_Knox.pdf – https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/MDBALT/2022/01/14/file_attachments/2048249/Settlement%20Agreement_Berry.pdf Justin Conroy, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Two 25-Year-Old Men Injured In South Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 25-year-old men were injured in a shooting in south Baltimore Wednesday evening, police said. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to an area hospital for two walk-in shooting victims, where they found the two men suffering from non-life-threatening wounds. A crime scene was located in 3600 block of Hanover Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 Metrics Are Trending Down In Maryland, But Don’t Drop Your Guard, Experts Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seam splitting infection and hospitalization numbers are starting to tick down slightly statewide after the Omicron surge broke all-time pandemic high records, according to data released by the state Department of Health Wednesday. “We’re heading in the right direction but if we let our guard down, it could certainly get worse again,” said Sinai Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Esti Schabelman. Over the past 24 hours, the state is reporting 4,040 new COVID-19 infections. The positivity rate is hovering just below 19%, which is down significantly from the nearly 30% recorded two weeks ago. Although hospitalizations have dropped slightly to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three Killed, Including Safe Streets Worker, In East Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed and one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said. One of the men killed was a Safe Streets worker. Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street, for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found the four victims. A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old man and another man died at an area hospital, police said. The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, is expected to survive, police said. The city’s Safe Streets program aims to reduce gun violence and homicides using...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five Baltimore Schools Go Virtual Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced. Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School. Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.” The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 4,000 New Cases As Hospitalizations & Positivity Slide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to dip, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by nine over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,051. Of those hospitalized, 2,480 are adults in acute care and 536 are adults in intensive care. Twenty-nine children are in acute care and six are in the ICU. With the state reporting an additional 4,040 COVID-19 cases, a total of 913,464 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Officials Look To Reduce Use Of Salt On Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a delicate balance of safety and environmental awareness—treating the roads with enough ice-melting salt to make sure they’re safe to drive, while minimizing the impact on our environment. Too much salt can be detrimental to our waterways. It can damage vegetation and marine life and even contaminate drinking water. In recent years, the Maryland Department of Environment with both state and local agencies to develop ways they can reduce the amount of salt they use. “The more we track and hear from others, the more we realize too much salt is a bad thing,” Maryland Environmental Secretary Ben...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

With Cases And Hospitalizations Declining, Pittman Defends Anne Arundel County Mask Mandate In Face Of Lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With cases and hospitalizations declining, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. defended the county’s indoor mask mandate in the face of a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order to block the policy. Even the Omicron-driven surge in cases is waning, 39 Anne Arundel County residents have died from the virus in the last week, the highest seven-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to Pittman and county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “My message to the residents of Anne Arundel County is we’re better than this,” Pittman said of the suit. “We do care...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Respond To 46 Crashes, 50 Disabled Vehicles On Monday Following Winter Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police responded to 46 crashes and 50 disabled vehicles on Monday after snow covered much of the state on Sunday evening, the agency said. Glyndon in Baltimore County and Columbia in Howard County both saw three inches of snow accumulation, and parts of Western Maryland saw between 4 1/2 and 8 inches. #FirstAlert: Here's a look at snow totals from last night. Fort Ritchie in Washington County picked up over 8"! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/d3IIIC9P7a — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 17, 2022 The freezing rain the followed the snowfall left sloppy, slick conditions on some roads and sidewalks. Between 3 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy