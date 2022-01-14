ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has approved its first two COVID-19 vaccine exemptions based on religious reasons, something no other military service has done so far.

The two exemptions are the first to be approved by the Corps in 10 years, the Marines said Friday.

So far, the Marine Corps has received 3,350 requests for religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccine as of Thursday, and denied 3,212. No information about the two specific approvals was provided, due to privacy reasons.

The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair. Overall, service leaders have said that religious exemptions to any of the many vaccines required by the military over the years have been very rare. Troops are required to get as many as 17 different vaccines.

In a statement, the Marines said “all current exemption requests are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Each request will be given full consideration with respect to the facts and circumstances submitted in the request. ”

According to the Marines, exemption requests are reviewed first by commanders and then sent to a three-person board at Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The board makes a recommendation and the deputy commandant for manpower makes the decision. Marines can appeal any denials to the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps.

All the military services have said the decisions are based not only on the individual request, but also on its impact on the unit, its mission and readiness, and the health and safety of other troops. The Navy and the Marine Corps have said that unvaccinated service members are not allowed to deploy out to sea on ships, where infections can more easily spread.

The Marines, however, have also vastly outpaced the other military services in discharging troops who refuse to get the vaccine. As of Thursday, the Corps had discharged 351 Marines for refusing the shots.

The Air Force said earlier this week that it had discharged 87 airmen, while the Navy has discharged 20 entry-level sailors and the Army has not removed any soldiers from service for refusing the vaccine.

All of the services have granted other medical and administrative exemptions, which are far more common.

As of this week, all of the military services say that at least 97% of their forces have gotten at least one shot.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Federal judge blocks Defense Department from firing 35 Navy sailors who refused to get the COVID vaccine for religious reasons because military's mandate violated their First Amendment rights

A federal judge has blocked the firing of 35 members of the US Navy who refused to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on religious grounds, as the military branches began axing non-compliant soldiers and officers. On Monday, US District Judge Reed O'Connor of the Northern District of Texas...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Navy discharges first sailors for declining COVID-19 vaccine

The Navy removed the first group of sailors from the service for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the service announced in a Wednesday statement. The group, which included 20 sailors who had just entered active service, were removed via entry-level separations, causing them to be separated during their first 180 days.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#U S Marines#Military Service#U S Marine Corps#Ap#The U S Marine Corps#The Marine Corps#Navy
New York Post

Navy boots first sailors from service for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Twenty sailors have been booted from the Navy for refusing the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, the service announced Wednesday. The sailors — who are the first the service has separated due to vaccine refusal — were all completing initial training periods within their first 180 days of active duty at the time of separation, meaning they were considered entry-level separations, according to the Navy.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

What the controversial ‘accountability’ Marine officer is up to next

Until a series of controversial social media posts demanding accountability from senior military and political leaders led to his eventual military court-martial and discharge, now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was a star on the rise in the Corps. ‘I don’t think I’ve seen an officer consistently in, as...
MILITARY
eparisextra.com

Federal judge orders stay on military vaccine mandate

Later this week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Biden vaccine mandates in an emergency session. This week, Judge Reed O’Connor, U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of Texas issued a stay in response to a lawsuit filed by First Liberty Institute on behalf of 35 active-duty SEALs and three reservists seeking a religious exemption from the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. military personnel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

May University Faculty/Staff/Students Sue Pseudonymously Over Limits on Religious Exemptions from COVID Vaccine Mandate?

Last week I blogged about a similar controversy brewing in Maine, and yesterday I blogged about the split among courts on whether students could sue pseudonymously to challenge discipline for COVID protocol violations. Today, we have yet another decision, which comes down in favor of pseudonymity as to the vaccine mandate challenge: Magistrate Judge Kathleen Tafoya's opinion in Does v. Bd. of Regents (D. Colo.).
COLLEGES
UPI News

Navy releases 20 entry-level sailors for not getting vaccinated

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy released 20 sailors from duty Wednesday for their continued refusal to take a coronavirus vaccine. The servicemembers were all in their first 180 days of active duty with the military branch. The Navy said the entry-level separations occurred during their initial training periods. More than 8,000 Navy members overall continue to be unvaccinated.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

727K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy