Man arrested after car allegedly hit Cedar Rapids officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Friday charged a Cedar Rapids man with hitting a police officer with his vehicle while he was fleeing from a traffic stop.

Eddie Ayers III, 26, was arrested and charged Friday in the Dec. 17 confrontation. Investigators used video and other evidence to identify Ayers as the driver, Cedar Rapids officials said.

Reserve Police Officer Scott Fruehling fired at the vehicle as Ayers fled.

The confrontation began when officers tried to pull over Ayers’ vehicle for a traffic violation.

After a short chase the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead end. But when the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer, who suffered minor injuries.

Ayers was charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations; interference with official acts, eluding resulting in injury and four traffic violations.

Fruehling will remain in a non-active duty status an administrative review is complete.