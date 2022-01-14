ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

By Jacob Fischler
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6yhU_0dmAOtZ500

The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message.

He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington and the Blatnik Bridge between Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The law would provide money over the next five years to address bridges in need of repair and waive the requirement that states and local governments provide matching funds, Biden said.

The figure represents the largest spending on bridges since the Interstate Highway System was created, Biden said.

More than 45,000 bridges across the country are in poor condition , according to the Transportation Department.

The department lists $26.5 billion over five years for the bridge program. The 2022 allotment, which the U.S. Transportation Department will begin to release Friday, is $5.3 billion.

Biden emphasized funding for smaller bridges off the Interstate system. Those off-network bridges account for about two-thirds of the total in need of repair, he said.

“These bridges are often overlooked when decisions are being made, but they are essential,” he said. “We’re sending the message to these communities that you matter. We’re making sure that you’re not left behind and left out.”

Nearly one-third of the bridge funding, $12.5 billion, will go toward repairing and replacing “the most economically significant bridges in the country,” Biden said — specifying the Ohio-Kentucky, Oregon-Washington and Minnesota-Wisconsin bridges.

The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Congresswoman Escobar: $7.8m+ in new funding for storm water projects from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16) announced that two projects, prioritized by El Paso Water, will receive a total of $7,875,000. The money comes from new Army Corps funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help the Borderland improve its stormwater infrastructure. According to Escobar, it’ll be specifically to the Army Corps of Engineers who […]
EL PASO, TX
The Suburban Times

Kilmer Delivers Over $605 Million for Washington Bridges from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. On Jan. 14, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced the first round of investments in repairing Washington bridges under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law that he helped pass. Through the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program), Rep. Kilmer helped deliver $121 million to fix bridges in Washington this year in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), part of a total of $605.1 million investment over the next five years.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
speaker.gov

Pelosi Announces $5 Million in New Funding for San Francisco Seawall from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Washington, D.C. – Today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the San Francisco Waterfront project will receive $5 million in new Army Corps funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to complete the ongoing Corps study investigating how to strengthen Embarcadero Seawall to withstand earthquakes and rising sea levels. California will receive $170 million in total from this tranche of funding from the infrastructure package.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kq2.com

United States to fund $26 billion in bridge repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. is planning to spend $26.5 billion to repair bridges across the country. On Friday the White House announced 'The Bridge Formula Program' which will fix and upgrade about 15,000 highway bridges, including ones in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and on tribal lands. The funds come...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
Florida Phoenix

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit. In a nearly two-hour news conference, […] The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Rolls Out Accelerated Plan to Repair Over 100 Roads and Bridges Using Federal Infrastructure Funds

Building on the remarks he made last night in his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor Dan McKee, joined by Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, today announced a plan to accelerate over 100 infrastructure projects valued at $2.1 billion as a result of funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This critical investment focuses on key infrastructure priorities including rehabilitating bridges in critical need of repair, reducing carbon emissions, increasing system resilience, removing barriers to connecting communities, and improving mobility and access to economic opportunity.
POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

Interior Department Announces Infrastructure Investments for Desalination, Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects - Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Will Further Support Water Reliability in Western Communities

January 17, 2022 - WASHINGTON — Last week, the Department of the Interior announced three funding opportunities available to help Western communities create or expand clean, new water sources. The selected projects, which include desalination, and water reclamation and reuse projects, will be funded through investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, when enacted, fiscal year 2022 appropriations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
q13fox.com

Washington state to receive $121M in federal funding to repair bridges

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. Washington state will be receiving $121 million in new bridge funding this fiscal year as part of the more than $605...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Sinema won’t support Senate filibuster changes, causing setback for Dems’ voting rights push

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday appeared to end a drive by Democrats to change the Senate’s filibuster rules and pass major voting rights legislation. Sinema said during a Senate floor speech that she believes any changes to the filibuster would continue to create political division, despite her concerns over a wave […] The post Sinema won’t support Senate filibuster changes, causing setback for Dems’ voting rights push appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bridge Program
Idaho Capital Sun

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Two more groups who once backed Kyrsten Sinema said they would not do so again if she won't bend on rules changes to pass elections reform.

Why the loss of institutional support could hurt Sinema more than Joe Manchin. Here's the latest: Two groups that previously endorsed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-Ariz.) 2018 bid for Senate — the League of Conservation Voters and End Citizens United / Let America Vote — have said they won't support her in her next election if she won't change Senate rules to give elections reform legislation a path to passage (the latter did so separately as two distinct groups).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
859
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy