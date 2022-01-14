Call of Duty: Mobile - Announcing Season 1: Heist

It's the collaboration that everyone has been waiting for: Attack on Titan is finally coming to Call of Duty. After a leak that took place late in 2021, many fans have been under the impression that the world-renowned anime and manga series would soon be coming to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Now, that leak has proven to be accurate with both games in question receiving a number of Attack on Titan goodies in the first update of 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO