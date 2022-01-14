Hot Wheels Unleashed - Design Battle

Still having fun with Hot Wheels Unleashed? You might be interested in the Design Battle competition that’s set to run from 14th January until 14th February. Hot Wheels Unleashed has quickly become Milestone’s most successful game. It’s not all that surprising given that it’s based on one of the world’s most popular franchises and is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Give our review a read if you’re still on the fence about it. It seems like Mattel is happy with it too, as it’s using it to launch a competition that could see one lucky winner have their car design immortalised in real life.

