Hot Wheels Unleashed - Design Battle

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a wizard with the Livery Editor? Now it's your turn to...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Ghost Tree Trevenant Scares Its Way Into Pokemon Unite January 20

Pokemon Unite's roster of playable Pokemon is about to get a little more spooky as Trevenant, the Elder Tree Pokemon, becomes the 30th addition to the roster on January 20. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter confirmed the spooky sapling's addition with a short video showing off its abilities. Based on what is shown, Trevenant can sap health from opponents and wild Pokemon, use its big branch arms for a Wood Hammer attack, and push enemies with a dash attack.
VIDEO GAMES
wfla.com

Best carrying case for Hot Wheels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you’re not displaying your Hot Wheels or launching them from stunt tracks, you need a place to keep them safe. A carrying case for Hot Wheels is an essential investment for avid collectors. There are several Hot Wheels...
CARS
gamespew.com

Take Part in Hot Wheels Unleashed Design Battle and Your Creation May Come to Life

Still having fun with Hot Wheels Unleashed? You might be interested in the Design Battle competition that’s set to run from 14th January until 14th February. Hot Wheels Unleashed has quickly become Milestone’s most successful game. It’s not all that surprising given that it’s based on one of the world’s most popular franchises and is a hell of a lot of fun to play. Give our review a read if you’re still on the fence about it. It seems like Mattel is happy with it too, as it’s using it to launch a competition that could see one lucky winner have their car design immortalised in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Enter Design Battle To Make Your Hot Wheels Design A Reality

Hot Wheels Unleashed players now have the unique opportunity to design a car that may get turned into a real life Hot Wheels toy. From now until February 14, players can enter the Design Battle to design a livery for the Hot Wheels Rodger Dodger. The winner will have their design transformed into a real toy for sale in December 2022. Judges include:
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Long To Beat Rainbow Six Extraction: All Maps, Missions, And Endgame

Rainbow Six Extraction has arrived, and in it, you and two friends will do battle with a swarm of hostile aliens called Archaeans all across locations in the United States. While the game features some randomized elements and doesn't precisely have an ending in the traditional sense, you can still see all it has to offer within a particular timeframe. If you're wondering how long it takes to beat Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as things like what kind of objectives you might come across, here's all there is to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Is Finally Adding New Scoreboard, See It Here

DICE has outlined several key updates and changes coming to Battlefield 2042, which was just recently announced as one of 2021's best-selling games overall. Update 3.2 is coming January 20, and it will include "a handful of small fixes and improvements" focused on improving overall stability. The full patch notes will be released later today [Update: see the 3.2 patch notes here].
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dungeons & Dragons Tiamat Miniature Is Now Available Unpainted, Get Your Brushes Ready

Last month, WizKids released its largest miniature to date: the Gargantuan Tiamat. This "mini" for your D&D games is over a foot tall and has a two-foot wingspan. Needless to say, it is gigantic--or even gargantuan--and is a beautiful centerpiece for your D&D setup. Now, a month after its release, WizKids has announced an unpainted version Tiamat, in case you're looking for a larger undertaking.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Snag A Pokemon Legends: Arceus Preorder For $45 For A Limited Time

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is just weeks away, and if you haven't preordered your copy just yet, you can save big by shopping at Daily Steals. If you enter promo code SBDSPKMN at checkout, Pokemon Legends: Arceus will drop to $45 with free shipping. The code is valid until February 14.
VIDEO GAMES
prima.co.uk

Aldi is selling a Hot Wheels helicopter drone for less than £20

Aldi is selling a Hot Wheels helicopter drone for less than £20 - and it's perfect to entertain your kids this Winter. Whether you're looking for a birthday gift for the little one in your life, an activity to enjoy with your children or a treat to beat your own January blues, the electrical toy won't disappoint.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Four veteran combat designers on how to make a battle system memorable

My attempts to define what a combat system is continually escapes me. Is it a set of interconnected abilities? Is it the system whereby players upgrade their in-game characters? Is it a core ingredient of a game that sublimely supports the story? Or is it all of the above – a beast that's impossibly hard to tame and bend to your will, but a thing nonetheless that will define any action-orientated game?
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Square Enix’s Yoshinori Kitase Shares Final Fantasy X/X-2 Development Memories; Graphical Challenges, Battle Design Inspirations

On PlayStation Blog, Square Enix director Yoshinori Kitase recently shared memories of developing Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2. He remarked how despite the PlayStation 2 being a considerable powerhouse compared to the original PlayStation, compensations had to be made for the product’s overall quality. For instance, color variation and higher resolution had to be chosen between. And, while the former is what the company initially desired, they ultimately settled for higher resolution after researching contemporary gaming trends.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Windjammers 2 Review - Spin To Win

The competitive disc-flinging of Windjammers is uniquely appealing. I've long heard of its majesty from the anime/alt-fighting game community (and particular game media figures). and a few heated sessions of high-speed dashing, tossing, and lobbing was all it took to be won over. Over the decades, this once-obscure arcade game has gained a reputation and a devoted competitive scene. And now, almost 30 years after the original game's debut, Windjammers 2 has emerged to show why old and new players alike should explode with excitement over the prospect of throwing a virtual frisbee.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event - All Challenges And Rewards

The new Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event is now live, offering brand-new and limited-time cosmetic rewards for players who complete all of the event challenges. If ever you wanted your Spartan to resemble something out of a cyberpunk staple like Blade Runner, now's your chance. Here's how to complete all Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown challenges and what kind of Spartan rewards you'll get for doing so.
VIDEO GAMES

