ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Former Kansas City Chiefs player dies while being held in Leavenworth prison

By Makenzie Koch
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDtLG_0dmALchL00

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A former Kansas City Chiefs player died Thursday while being held in a Leavenworth prison, records show.

Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr., better known as Junior Siavii, was charged in federal court in 2019 with three counts of illegally possessing firearms. He was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth awaiting trial.

Details about his death were not immediately available.

Siavii was drafted by the Chiefs in 2004 in the second round, pick 36 overall, and was cut in 2006.

Kansas City police warning of possible ticket scams for Chiefs playoff game

The defensive tackle later signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and was with the team off and on through 2010. The Seattle Seahawks then claimed him off waivers in 2010, setting a career-high in tackles before he was injured and was released in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5POc_0dmALchL00
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 17: Defensive tackle, Junior Siavii #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives to make the fumble recovery in front of quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Giants Stadium on December 17, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A criminal complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Siavii, an unlawful user of illegal drugs, had been arrested on three occasions in which he was in possession of both illegal drugs and loaded firearms. Under federal law, it’s illegal for anyone who is an unlawful drug user to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

Court documents say police were called to a parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway where Siavii was getting out of a stolen vehicle. Officers said Siavii disregarded their commands, and an officer deployed his Taser on Siavvi twice.

Police found a loaded pistol, ammunition and other drugs in Siavii’s possession. The complaint cites other incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Leavenworth, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Junior Siavii
KOLR10 News

Lady Bears ready to tip off homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will also be at home this week. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team will host Bradley Thursday night and then Illinois State on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Bears will try to regain momentum after suffering their first Valley loss of the season at Northern Iowa. That snapped a 21-game Valley winning […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Police search for men in Webster, Laclede County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of three men wanted for various offenses.  According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Alex Reed from Laclede County is wanted on a Felony Warrant. Steven Bohlinger out of Niangua is wanted for Tampering, Resisting Arrest, Trafficking Methamphetamine and […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Dallas Cowboys#The Seattle Seahawks#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Giants Stadium
KOLR10 News

Greene County Deputy hit by passing tractor-trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County Deputy was hit by a passing tractor-trailer, luckily the deputy was not injured. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a Greene County Deputy was assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with traffic while they worked a motor vehicle crash. While moving traffic into another lane, a Greene County […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ford, Bears looking for revenge against Redbirds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will host Illinois State Wednesday night at JQH Arena. In our Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops will be looking for their third straight win. And they’ll be looking for revenge. You can see that game on our sister station KOZL-TV at 7:00 p.m. Way back on December first, Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
KOLR10 News

Jailhouse phone call cited as evidence in boyfriend’s death

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – New information has been released regarding murder charges filed against a Galena woman in connection with the death of her boyfriend. Amended court documents show that murder charges were filed after monitored jailhouse phone conversations indicated Sheila Renee Phillips, 57, had been more involved in the death of Billy Mack Walker […]
GALENA, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa beats Kickapoo for the first time since 2015

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A top ranked boys basketball matchup in Class 6 Tuesday night, sixth-ranked Nixa visiting seventh-ranked Kickapoo. It’s been seven years since Nixa has beaten Kickapoo. And the Eagles flying high early, Jordyn Turner with the three, it’s 18-12 Nixa. Kickapoo battles back, the look inside to Zaide Lowery for the slam dunk, it’s a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy