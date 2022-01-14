ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bank Shot: Knicks call Code Reddish

By John Schmeelk
 5 days ago

On the latest Bank Shot, John Schmeelk goes solo to break down the Knicks' trade for Cam Reddish.

Follow John Schmeelk on Twitter: @Schmeelk

