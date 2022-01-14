The Bank Shot: Knicks call Code Reddish

Related
Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child
BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Sends Subliminal Shots At Lil Durk & NLE Choppa
Memphis rapper NLE Choppa was accosted by an alleged NBA YoungBoy fan while strolling through an airport on Monday (January 17), but the 19-year-old rapper managed to land the only punch. Choppa addressed the incident in a since-deleted post that read in part, “It’s a difference from getting hit and...
Knicks sign Ryan Arcidiacono to another 10-day deal, waive Solomon Hill
The Knicks announced on Wednesday that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to another 10-day contract, and have waived the injured Solomon Hill.
76ers reportedly rejected blockbuster trade package from Pistons for Ben Simmons
The Detroit Pistons reportedly offered Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick for Ben Simmons, but Daryl Morey and the Sixers brass were not moved by it.
NBA SO/UP Bets and Analysis: Timberwolves-Knicks, Pistons-Warriors
Analysis and bets for Tuesday's games featuring the Timberwolves visiting the Knicks and the Warriors welcoming the Pistons.
Warriors release statement following controversial comments from co-owner
Most of us haven’t even heard of the name Chamath Palihapitiya until Monday afternoon. Well, the man is now making headlines for his controversial statements about the Uyghur genocide in China, and unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, the fact that Palihapitiya is a co-owner of the franchise means that the team has now been dragged into this squabble.
Yardbarker
James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA Trades: Why the right deal could vault the Sixers, Jazz and Bulls into title contention
With the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline looming, a good trade could help teams win a title. Just ask the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram
NBA veteran Chandler Parsons has announced his retirement from the NBA in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Parsons has played for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.
fadeawayworld.net
Kyrie Irving Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Injured Him In The Playoffs Last Season, Used Air Quotes When He Said Antetokounmpo's Foot "Just Happened To Be In The Way."
One of the key turning points during the NBA playoffs last season came in the second-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. In Game 4 of the series, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot by landing on him after an attempted lay-up. The...
Report: Sixers turned down big Ben Simmons trade offer from East team
The Philadelphia 76ers are swinging for the fences as they try to trade Ben Simmons, and it turns out they may not even be willing to settle for a triple. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that the Sixers rebuffed a big trade offer that they got for Simmons from the Detroit Pistons. The offer was Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk, and a first-round pick.
Kemba Walker's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Knicks Game
Kemba Walker is questionable for Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks.
SNL Does Skit About Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday Night Live playfully mocked the Sacramento Kings Saturday night after their game against the Nets, giving them a ribbing for their poor performance. “Why can’t Sacramento get anything going tonight?” one of the hosts asks the comedy panel. “Well, in my opinion, the biggest thing for me is that the Kings don’t have any NBA players whereas the Nets do,” responds Kenan Thompson. The panel goes on to mock the Kings, showing a statistics card in which a fictional Kings equipment manager, Dougie McCormick, had to hit the hardwood. The only stats that aren’t zeroes are the number of Asthma attacks he has. The Kings got in on the joke, tweeting: “We appreciate you for trying, Dougie McCormick.” We appreciate you for trying, Dougie McCormick 🥴 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2022 SNL even goes as far as to photoshop a child guarding a Nets player, poking fun at just how unqualified the players were that night. While the truth is that many players were out due to COVID for the game, it’s still refreshing to see the Kings getting some national attention, albeit mockingly. The full SNL skit can be seen on YouTube, here.
NBA report says crucial calls against Knicks in closing seconds of Tuesday's loss were incorrect
According to the NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report from Wednesday night’s loss to the Timberwolves, the Knicks had multiple crucial calls in the closing seconds incorrectly go against them.
Hawks rally to beat Bucks 121-114, snap 10-game home skid
Trae Young scored 30 points and the struggling Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 121-114 victory over thee Milwaukee Bucks to snap a 10-game home losing streak
Report: Kings pushing for 76ers PG Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons remains the target of strengthening trade talks between the Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers as part of a
76ers not interested in Kings trade package for Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris: report
The Sacramento Kings appear to be trying to make a move for both Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, but the 76ers remain unmoved by any offers they’ve received.
fadeawayworld.net
Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama
When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Yardbarker
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
AOL Corp
Report: ESPN, Rachel Nichols agree to settlement after fallout from Maria Taylor comments
Rachel Nichols’ time at ESPN is now officially over. Nichols and ESPN reached a settlement on Tuesday to officially end her deal after private comments she made about diversity and Maria Taylor at the network were made public last year. Nichols had one year left on her contract. According...
