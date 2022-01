Dreamy Brooklyn indie pop trio Colatura have spent the pandemic passing demos back and forth, steadily getting ready to record their upcoming debut album. At long last, fans will get to check out their debut, And Then I’ll Be Happy, later this spring. The band have teased the record last year with a handful of singles, including “King Kalm,” “The Met,” and “We Run on Empty,” and today they’re back with their latest single, “Team Sport,” premiering with Under the Radar.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO